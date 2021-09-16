David Purinton Joins VERTESS as Managing Director

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VERTESS, a leading healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M+A) advisory firm (http://vertess.com), announced today that David Purinton, an experienced leader in drug and alcohol recovery services as well as financial consulting, has joined the company as a Managing Director. David began his career in corporate M+A and financial advisory services with a full-service investment bank and then a consulting agency serving investment banks, private equity groups, and operating companies.

David Purinton, VERTESS Managing Director

After a decade of experience as both a client of and consultant to SUD treatment providers, David was interested in improving access to high quality treatment. As a result, he co-founded Spero Recovery, a provider of low-cost, high-quality drug and alcohol recovery services with over 100 beds in its continuum of residential, outpatient, and sober living care. Spero Recovery, based in Colorado, is a residential SUD treatment environment with upscale amenities and personalized care. As its CFO, David led the company to significant revenue and margin growth while ensuring it adhered to the strictest principles of integrity and client care. After selling Spero, David remained in a leadership position with new ownership as its CFO and quickly realized accretion and integration.

While working full-time, David earned his MBA from the University of Denver with Distinction and a Concentration in Corporate Finance. As a business leader, David focused on the importance of investing in his staff and clients. He understood that the numbers on a spreadsheet represent humans, families, and dreams, which was a radically different paradigm from investment banking.

At VERTESS, David will provide M+A and consulting services primarily to the Behavioral Health and Substance Use Disorder treatment markets, where he brings a foundation of financial expertise with the value-add of humanness and care for the business owners he represents.

"As a co-founder, I put my employees' and clients' needs above my own," David stated, "and I found that the inherent values of the VERTESS team are in complete alignment. They not only have a proven track record of success, but they truly care about their clients and the people whom their clients serve. VERTESS exceeded all of my expectations with regard to a client-centered approach to M+A advisory, and I am both honored and humbled to be on this team of exceptional professionals."

Brad Smith, VERTESS Managing Director/Partner, said, "David's well-balanced background in both M+A and finance, as well as founding and operating a successful treatment facility is a tremendous asset to our team. I believe David's empathetic and common-sense approach to helping other business owners will be a game changer for us."

