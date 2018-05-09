David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division

Mr. Samyn has more than 35 years of experience across various engineering, business development and senior management roles, most recently as Chief Operating Officer at Industrial Service Solutions (ISS), a provider of industrial equipment services. Prior to ISS, he was President, Electronic Assembly Group of Illinois Tool Works. Prior to that, Mr. Samyn held various roles with increasing responsibilities at Littlefuse, Airfiber, Tyco, and Eaton.

Mr. Samyn holds a Bachelor of Science degree in General Engineering from the University of Illinois Champaign/Urbana and a Master of Business Administration degree from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electro-mechanical devices with annualized sales of more than $4.7 billion. AMETEK's Corporate Growth Plan is based on Four Key Strategies: Operational Excellence, Strategic Acquisitions, Global & Market Expansion and New Products. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500 Index.

