David Ruggiero Join Sinch as Senior Vice President of Sales

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch [Sinch AB (publ) – (XSTO: SINCH)], which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Ruggiero as Senior Vice President of Sales for the North America region. A highly experienced executive with over 25 years of expertise in sales leadership across Enterprise, Mid Markets and SMB, David will lead Sinch's sales strategy in the North American team, driving expansion across the region and reinforcing Sinch's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

David joins Sinch with a strong background in strategic planning, operational excellence, and sales process development. Known for leading high performing sales organizations, David has extensive experience leading go-to-market (GTM) transformations across diverse industries and a proven ability to build world-class sales teams. Prior to joining Sinch, David held executive leadership roles at notable companies, including Zoom, Microsoft, Outreach, Cisco, Avaya, and Qwest, where he successfully grew revenue, optimized operations, and led transformative sales initiatives.

"We're delighted to welcome David to the Sinch team," said Julia Fraser, EVP of the Americas at Sinch. "David brings a wealth of experience and a strategic approach to sales that will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and strengthen our position as a market leader in the Americas. We are confident that he'll drive our growth strategy forward and achieve outstanding results for the region."

Based out of Dallas, TX, David will oversee Sinch's sales operations in the North American region, focusing on accelerating growth, expanding market reach, and building strong, long-term relationships with Sinch's strong customer base. In this new role, David will focus on refining and executing Sinch's sales strategy for the North America team, leveraging the company's innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses across the region.

"I am excited to join Sinch at such a dynamic time for the company," said David Ruggiero, incoming Senior Vice President of Sales for North America at Sinch. "The potential for growth in the North American market is tremendous, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Sinch to help our customers succeed through our world-class communication solutions."

As Sinch continues to scale its solutions across messaging, voice, video, and customer engagement, David Ruggiero's appointment underscores Sinch's commitment to serving enterprises, brands, and mobile operators in the North American market with innovative, reliable, and secure communication solutions.

