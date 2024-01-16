David Schreiner's Book Teaches Leaders How To Supercharge Their Communication

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Books announces the Jan. 16, 2024 publication of Be the Best Part of Their Day: Supercharging Communication with Values-Driven Leadership by David L. Schreiner, Ph.D.

Schreiner's book is a guide to help leaders prioritize positive communication and build a high-performing culture in which people feel cared for and flourish.

Using research and three decades of experience as an industry-leading healthcare system CEO, Schreiner offers practical strategies and real-world examples, demonstrating the impact of aligning leadership and communication with core values. Schreiner shows the difference we can make in people's lives when we choose to approach them with a mindset of abundance, appreciation, and love. The book is designed to help leaders learn how to make their communications transparent, honest, compassionate, and inspiring.

"Here's what I very quickly realized as I took the deep dive into communication strategies and best practices," Schreiner writes. "At its core, it's really about how people feel when they spend time with you. When that person leaves their meeting or encounter with you – is their day better?"

Readers will learn Schreiner's three main principles of Supercharged Communications, its 15 actionable elements, and how values-based leadership drives better communications in an organization.

"Communication," Schreiner writes, "is not just how you send out an email or tweet. It's not just vlogs and media. At its heart, communication is connection, one person to another."

And one of the more exciting elements of Supercharged Communications, he notes, is that once you start seeing opportunities to use the methodology in leadership at work, you will apply it across all aspects of your life.

About David L. Schreiner, Ph.D., FACHE

Dr. David L. Schreiner (https://drdavidschreiner.com) is the author of Be the Best Part of Their Day: Supercharging Communication with Values-Driven Leadership. He also is president/CEO of Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon, Ill. He is a passionate advocate for rural hospitals, having spent most of his life in small towns and working in small communities. A values-driven leader, Schreiner aims to be a missionary for excellent health and vibrant communities and spread love through generosity and healing. His research focuses on improving the health of others, with a particular emphasis on rural communities. Schreiner served on the American College of Healthcare Executives' Board of Governors from 2016 to 2019. He is also the past chairman of the American Hospital Association Rural Health Task Force. He was the 2007 Dixon, Illinois Citizen of the Year and received the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of St. Francis College of Business.

