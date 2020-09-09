David Shavelle, M.D., Named Medical Director of Adult Cardiology for the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center

Dr. Shavelle, a Millikan High School (Long Beach, Calif.) graduate, is returning to Long Beach with more than 20 years of cardiology practice, research leadership, and teaching experience. He joins Long Beach Medical Center from Keck Medical Center at the University of Southern California, where he served as the Director of Interventional Cardiology while leading a multitude of clinical research trials, including several focused on implanted devices for heart failure. He plans on increasing the availability of clinical research trials for cardiology patients at Long Beach Medical Center.

"The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute has a rich history of research and pioneering new treatment techniques," says Ike Mmeje, chief operating officer, Long Beach Medical Center.

"Dr. Shavelle's passion for research makes him a perfect fit to continue that legacy and find the next cutting-edge treatment for our cardiology patients."

MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute facilities are among the most comprehensive centers for diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of cardiac disease, providing groundbreaking care for complex heart conditions, including myocardial infarction, heart failure, arrhythmias and peripheral vascular disease. In addition to his hopes to expand research opportunities, Dr. Shavelle plans on expanding the programs for heart failure and structural heart disease.

"I am excited to join the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center," says Dr. Shavelle. "My dad was a physician here, and many of my mentors and fellows are at Long Beach Medical Center. I'm looking forward to creating more collaboration among cardiologists, surgeons, residents and the entire team to expand the already comprehensive cardiology care available to the community."

After earning his medical degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Dr. Shavelle completed his internal medicine internship and residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. He completed General Cardiology Fellowship at the University of Washington and Interventional Cardiology Fellowship at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center/Good Samaritan Hospital. Dr. Shavelle served as Associate Professor at both the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. He also serves on the editorial boards for the Journal of Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Current Medical Research and Opinion and Cardiology Clinics.

The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute — delivering nearly 20,000 cardiovascular diagnostic tests and treatments last year — continues to push the boundaries of discovery with many "firsts." These began 70 years ago when world-renowned cardiologist, researcher and educator, the late Mervyn Ellestad, M.D., co-invented at Long Beach Medical Center the modern-day maximum stress test to detect heart disease. Today, millions of exercise stress tests performed annually save hundreds of thousands of lives globally.

"It is amazing how the field of cardiology has grown and how many treatment options are available through minimally invasive techniques," says Dr. Shavelle. "Many of these new treatment options have come from research trials, and I'm looking forward to expanding the opportunities for patients in the Long Beach area. The studies we have in the pipeline include trials with stem cells and heart failure devices."

