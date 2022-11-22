David Tarr Named Vice President of Franchise Development for Best Life Brands

TROY, Mich., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands , LLC ("Best Life Brands") today announced the addition of David Tarr as vice president of franchise development. Tarr will lead the Best Life Brands franchise sales team to help accelerate the growth of the company's senior care brands, as well as future acquisitions.

"David comes to us with an extensive background in sales and franchising," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "With his sales planning and leadership and our desire to continue to grow our portfolio of brands, it's an ideal fit to help us advance the momentum the company has built."

Prior to joining Best Life Brands, Tarr served in several executive roles, including vice president of franchise development and expansion for Liberty Tax Service, where he facilitated the growth from 700 locations to 4,400 locations throughout the U.S. More recently, he was the brand manager for St. Gregory Development Group, LLC and director of franchise development for REP'M Group, a full-service franchise development firm, where he oversaw the growth of Lime Painting from five locations to 70 throughout the US.

"I have a deep appreciation for Best Life Brand's mission to serve seniors and their families on the continuum of care and look forward to growing the portfolio," said Tarr. "Joining a multi-brand franchise company that continues to evolve is exciting. I look forward to helping recruit, select and qualify even more new franchisees across all our brands, while working with the Best Life Brands team and our existing franchisees to ensure we are delivering our senior care solutions to as many clients as possible."

To learn more about Best Life Brands, visit www.bestlifebrands.com .

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior care solutions organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., and Boost Home Healthcare , dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, which together include more than 500 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

