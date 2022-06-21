David Taylor, former Chairman and CEO of Procter & Gamble, Appointed as Senior Advisor to CD&R Funds

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice announced that David Taylor, the former Chairman and CEO of Procter & Gamble (P&G), has been engaged as a Senior Operating Advisor to CD&R-managed funds.

Mr. Taylor spent more than 40 years at P&G, serving as Chairman and CEO from 2015 to 2022. Throughout his career at P&G, Mr. Taylor held leadership roles within both operations and marketing, managing P&G manufacturing sites, and eventually leading various consumer brands across North America, Europe, and Asia. Mr. Taylor reinvigorated P&G's growth during his tenure, returning it to sustainable, balanced growth and value creation by simplifying the company's management structure and empowering business leaders to drive operational excellence in their specific areas of responsibility. He also led the company during the COVID-19 pandemic, achieving both worker safety and supply chain resiliency.

"David's exceptional record leading one of the world's most important multinationals, and deep experience in managing complex supply chains, manufacturing, marketing, and global commerce will be an invaluable resource for our portfolio company leadership and CD&R investment teams," said CD&R CEO Nate Sleeper. "We believe David is one of the most talented and high integrity business leaders in the world and we're thrilled to collaborate with him and for the CD&R funds to benefit from his deep experience, networks, and insights."

"CD&R has a reputation for being a trusted partner to management teams with a highly disciplined investment approach that is grounded in growing profitable and sustainable businesses," said Mr. Taylor. "I look forward to working alongside the talented team at CD&R who share my values of putting culture and excellence first."

Mr. Taylor currently serves as a Director of Delta Air Lines and Nexii, a sustainable building products company, Catalyst, a global nonprofit that supports organizations that advance women in the workplace and is a member of the Board of Visitors at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. He recently served as the Chairman of The Alliance to End Plastic Waste, a CEO-led, cross value chain initiative to advance solutions to eliminate unmanaged plastic waste in the environment and on the board of the U.S.-China Business Council.

Mr. Taylor graduated from Duke University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses across a broad range of industries, including Industrials, Healthcare, Consumer, Technology and Financial Services. Since its inception in 1978, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $40 billion in over 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com.

