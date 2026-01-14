David Totaro Joins Liberty Partners Group

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Partners Group, a leading provider of strategic government relations and public affairs counsel, is proud to announce that David Totaro, a nationally esteemed expert in home care and hospice, has joined the Liberty Partners team, effective January 5, 2026, and will be serving the firm as a Principal.

David Totaro

Over his impressive career, David has been a leader in federal and state government affairs, grassroots advocacy, and communications. Most recently, he served as chief government affairs officer for BAYADA Home Health Care, where he spearheaded a far-reaching legislative and regulatory advocacy program and formed Hearts for Home Care, Inc., a nationwide network of more than 13,500 advocates, for which he served as its president and executive director.

David is also the founder and chairman emeritus of the Partnership for Medicaid Home-based Care (PMHC), a Washington, DC based alliance of Medicaid home care leaders. In addition, David served as chairman of the Hospice Action Network (HAN), as a founding member of the Board of Directors of the National Alliance for Care at Home, a Board member and Executive Committee member at the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO), and as Treasurer and Board member at the Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare (PQHH). He also served on the Boards of the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) and Pennsylvania Foundation for Home Care & Hospice, where he was its chairman.

An M.B.A. graduate of the Wharton Graduate School at the University of Pennsylvania, David's acumen, energy, talents, and extraordinary contributions are widely regarded. Among his many accolades, David was named to the Philadelphia Titan 100 and to the NJBIZ People to Watch in Healthcare list. He has also been recognized by McKnight's Long-term Care with its Pinnacle Award as the 2024 Agent of Change and, most recently, was recognized by the National Alliance for Care at Home with its first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award.

"We are thrilled to welcome David Totaro to Liberty Partners," said Andrew Woods, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Partners Group. "A longtime friend of our Firm, Dave is revered for his impeccable integrity, tremendous subject matter expertise, and genuine concern for others. It is a true honor and privilege to have Dave join Liberty Partners Group and support our clients as a Principal."

"I am excited to begin work as a member of Liberty Partners Group's terrific team," said Totaro. "Our nation's capital is home to many consulting firms, but in my experience few combine purpose and principle as intentionally and consistently as does Liberty Partners. Simply put, their mission is to make a difference. As a result, I am delighted about this opportunity to join a group that shares my passion to serve."

About Liberty Partners Group

Founded in 2006 by former Senator Connie Mack and Andrew Woods, Liberty Partners Group is a leading provider of government relations and public affairs services to a diverse family of clients, utilizing a proven combination of policy, positioning, and pursuit strategies to consistently deliver differentially positive results to its clients.

