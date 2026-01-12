The Hon. Martin O'Malley Joins Liberty Partners Group

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Partners Group, a leading provider of strategic government relations and public affairs counsel, is proud to announce that former Mayor, Governor, and Social Security Administrator Martin O'Malley has joined the Liberty Partners team, effective January 1, 2026, and will be serving the firm as Senior Policy Advisor.

Hon. Martin O'Malley

For over a quarter century, Martin O'Malley has been a devoted public servant and respected chief executive at the local, state, and federal levels of government. Recognized at home and abroad for devising and implementing innovations that make government work better for the people it serves, he has consistently delivered innovative solutions, transparent governance, data-based decision-making, and measurable outcomes for individuals and communities alike.

As a mayor, governor, and federal agency leader, he has earned an unequaled reputation for transforming far-reaching but underperforming organizations through a combination of collaborative leadership and change communication, all while prioritizing a culture of accountability and continuous performance improvement. As President Barack Obama observed, "Instead of passing the buck on accountability and efficiency, governors like Martin O'Malley … have revolutionized performance management systems, showing the American people precisely how their governments are working for them."

"We are delighted to welcome Governor O'Malley to Liberty Partners," said Andrew Woods, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Partners Group. "His extensive leadership, extraordinary experience, and remarkable track record of forging innovative solutions for intractable problems will make him an invaluable addition to our firm. His career spans multiple successful roles, and we are thrilled the next one he is taking on is Senior Policy Advisor at Liberty Partners. A longstanding friend to our team, the Governor will be a key driver of the bipartisan solutions and meaningful outcomes we strive to deliver to the clients we are privileged to serve."

"I am excited to be joining Liberty Partners Group and work with its talented team," said O'Malley. "I have long believed the future is what we make of it and that we can only be stopped by placing limits on our imagination. That is why I am so pleased to be joining Liberty Partners Group, which shares my conviction and views every challenge as an opportunity for creativity, collaboration, and success."

About Liberty Partners Group

Founded in 2006 by former Senator Connie Mack and Andrew Woods, Liberty Partners Group is a leading provider of government relations and public affairs services to a diverse family of clients, utilizing a proven combination of policy, positioning, and pursuit strategies to consistently deliver differentially positive results to its clients.

