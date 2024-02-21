David Victor Joins Syska Hennessy Subsidiary 'Syska Innovations'

News provided by

Syska Hennessy Group

21 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Product Development Expert to Manage Innovations Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Innovations, a subsidiary of Syska Hennessy Group, has appointed David Victor as innovations manager. He is based in New York City.

In his new role, Mr. Victor supervises the rapidly expanding innovations program, which has more than 20 projects underway and investments in 10 companies, and he spearheads Syska Hennessy's use of AI and robotic process automations (RPAs). 

Continue Reading
David Victor
David Victor

Previously, Mr. Victor served as a senior consultant and product owner at New York-based technology consulting and services firm Capgemeni.  In that capacity he focused on product development, rollouts of corporate applications, project reporting, and business analyses. Earlier he worked for NBCUniversal as a full-stack developer, a programmer who can create both the front and back ends of websites.

"Dave has extensive experience in product development and workflow optimization," says Robert Ioanna, executive principal and chief technology officer at Syska Hennessy who oversees Syska Innovations. "He is drawing on this background as he helps us to organize and refine our ideas. More than 150 have been submitted already, so his stewardship is most welcome.

"He is also helping us to develop more RPAs on the Mulesoft automation platform.  RPAs are key to efficiency and cost-savings in the A/E/C industry."

Mr. Victor earned a B.S. degree in applied physics, with a minor in poetry, from New York University's Tandon School of Engineering.

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

Syska Innovations LLC, a subsidiary of Syska Hennessy Group, fosters attitudes and behaviors that lead to innovation within a supportive culture that prizes technology.  For more information, please visit https://syska.com/syska-innovations/

syska.com

Media Contact:
Michelle Galindez
[email protected]
212.556.3390

SOURCE Syska Hennessy Group

Also from this source

Syska Hennessy Appoints Darren Alfano as Chief Financial Officer

Syska Hennessy Appoints Darren Alfano as Chief Financial Officer

Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has appointed Darren Alfano, CPA, as chief financial officer. He is based in the firm's New ...
Syska Hennessy Promotes Joseph O'Sullivan to Executive Principal, Josh Fluecke to Senior Principal, and Anthony Jamsek to Principal

Syska Hennessy Promotes Joseph O'Sullivan to Executive Principal, Josh Fluecke to Senior Principal, and Anthony Jamsek to Principal

Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has promoted Joseph O'Sullivan to executive principal, Josh Fluecke to senior principal,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.