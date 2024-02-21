David Victor Joins Syska Hennessy Subsidiary 'Syska Innovations'

Product Development Expert to Manage Innovations Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Innovations, a subsidiary of Syska Hennessy Group, has appointed David Victor as innovations manager. He is based in New York City.

In his new role, Mr. Victor supervises the rapidly expanding innovations program, which has more than 20 projects underway and investments in 10 companies, and he spearheads Syska Hennessy's use of AI and robotic process automations (RPAs).

David Victor

Previously, Mr. Victor served as a senior consultant and product owner at New York-based technology consulting and services firm Capgemeni. In that capacity he focused on product development, rollouts of corporate applications, project reporting, and business analyses. Earlier he worked for NBCUniversal as a full-stack developer, a programmer who can create both the front and back ends of websites.

"Dave has extensive experience in product development and workflow optimization," says Robert Ioanna, executive principal and chief technology officer at Syska Hennessy who oversees Syska Innovations. "He is drawing on this background as he helps us to organize and refine our ideas. More than 150 have been submitted already, so his stewardship is most welcome.

"He is also helping us to develop more RPAs on the Mulesoft automation platform. RPAs are key to efficiency and cost-savings in the A/E/C industry."

Mr. Victor earned a B.S. degree in applied physics, with a minor in poetry, from New York University's Tandon School of Engineering.

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

Syska Innovations LLC, a subsidiary of Syska Hennessy Group, fosters attitudes and behaviors that lead to innovation within a supportive culture that prizes technology. For more information, please visit https://syska.com/syska-innovations/.

syska.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Galindez

[email protected]

212.556.3390

SOURCE Syska Hennessy Group