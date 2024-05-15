David Wittenburg Joins Westat as Social Policy and Economics Research Practice Director

Wittenburg's knowledge in social policy research, pursuit of an evidence base to inform policy reforms, and business development expertise will further strengthen Westat's strategic goals.

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westat welcomes David Wittenburg, PhD, to our team as the new Social Policy and Economics Research Practice Director. His experience in program evaluation, expertise in interventions that promote employment for people with disabilities, and reputation as a compassionate leader make him a valuable addition to Westat's senior leadership team.

Photo of David Wittenburg, PhD, Westat Vice President, Social Policy & Economics Research Practice

Dr. Wittenburg worked at Mathematica from 2005 to 2024 where he served in roles as a Senior Director for Disability Research, a Health Director, and, most recently, as a Senior Fellow. He has two decades of experience in program evaluation for federal agencies, including the Social Security Administration, U.S. Department of Labor, and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He is known for fostering a collaborative culture of inclusion and professional growth.

Dr. Wittenburg has a PhD in Economics from Syracuse University, as well as a BA in Economics from Hobart and William Smith Colleges. He led Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)—Mercer Burlington as Co-President of the board during a period of stabilization and growth over the past four years. He was recognized for his leadership at the state and local level in a ceremony on May 2, 2024. He also served as an expert panel member to support SSA disability programs for two different panels for the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine over the past decade.

"We're excited to welcome David to our team, where his reputation for excellence and inclusiveness is a perfect complement to our strategic goals and will help to continue to guide our Social Policy and Economics Research work toward impactful solutions for our clients," notes Scott Cody, MPP, Senior Vice President and Sector Lead, Human Services.

