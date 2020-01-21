David's Bridal debuts Zoey messaging concierge, helping customers plan the events of their dreams on Apple Business Chat

Messaging on mobile devices has become the preferred channel for David's Bridal customers, now representing over 50% of their total contact center traffic. The Zoey-led messaging experience is powered by LivePerson's conversational platform, LiveEngage, which connects brands to messaging channels and voice assistants. Within LiveEngage, LivePerson's artificial intelligence orchestrates human agents and bots to provide outstanding consumer experiences at scale.

Zoey provides a true omni-experience with Apple Business Chat that seamlessly combines automated technology with real people, allowing customers to book appointments, text with stylists to quickly resolve questions or get advice, and even place secure orders. David's Bridal is also using the new chat suggestions feature in iOS 13, which offers the option to start a Business Chat conversation when a customer taps to call David's Bridal customer service. If the user chooses to message instead of call, a conversation with Zoey will open instantly in the Messages app. With Apple Business Chat, customers can message when it's convenient and seamlessly pick up conversations where they left off, just as they would with friends and family.

Switching from voice calls to messaging led to outstanding increases in customer service and operational efficiency metrics, including:

41% of customers opted to use messaging versus waiting on hold

Messaging trended over 60 NPS

Achieved 90% First Call Resolution compared to 73% on voice channel

Reduced contact center operating costs by over 30%

Shifted 30% of appointment booking phone traffic out of stores, freeing up employees to provide outstanding in-person experiences

"Following the success of introducing the messaging option to our customers, we knew we'd hit on something special," said Holly Carroll, Vice President, Customer Service & Contact Center Operations at David's Bridal. "In fact, our customers loved the Apple Business chat option so much that, as we saw their feedback roll in, we decided to replace our email address with the option to message and accelerate our rollout of the feature. Introducing Zoey as a personalized concierge experience was the logical next step to help our customers at every stage of their event journey so they can focus on enjoying every moment of their once-in-a-lifetime experiences."

Zoey will continue to evolve over time with features that will help customers find their dream dresses, great accessories, and the perfect gifts for their occasions. Zoey will also have the ability to connect customers effortlessly with partners that represent the entire event planning ecosystem – a true one-stop shopping experience.

"We are delighted by the overwhelmingly positive response to Zoey and the way David's Bridal is changing how brides plan their weddings, proving once again that if given the option to message, consumers will embrace it wholeheartedly," said Manlio Carrelli, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Business Group at LivePerson. "We're proud to bring this innovative brand online with Apple Business Chat and provide the technology behind Zoey."

Apple Business Chat is available in beta for users and businesses worldwide, and is built into iOS 11.3 and higher. The new chat suggestions feature is available starting with iOS 13.

To start messaging with Zoey, begin an Apple Business Chat conversation here .

About David's Bridal:

With more than 60 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer , with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.davidsbridal.com and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook and Twitter .

About LivePerson, Inc.:

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. Our 18,000 customers use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

