LivePerson appoints Richard Halkett and Rich Steeves to strengthen global sales and partnership strategies

Proven tech industry leaders join leading digital-first conversations company to accelerate go-to-market and partner ecosystem

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), the enterprise leader in digital-first customer conversations, today announced the appointments of Richard Halkett as Senior Vice President, Americas Sales and Rich Steeves as Senior Vice President, Partnerships. The addition of these two accomplished leaders supports LivePerson's strategy to accelerate the business, build its go-to-market capabilities and partner ecosystem, and deliver greater value to its world-class enterprise customers.

"Richard and Rich bring an extraordinary wealth of experience and proven success in scaling both sales and partner ecosystems," said Sandy Hogan, Chief Revenue Officer at LivePerson. "Bringing them on board underscores our commitment to the key areas that we believe will drive LivePerson's business forward, including scaling our enterprise customer base, building a focused mid-market sales engine, and accelerating a partner-always motion across our entire best-in-class customer engagement model."

Richard Halkett, a seasoned sales executive, will oversee LivePerson's North America enterprise, mid-market, and Latin America sales teams. He joins from SambaNova Systems, the chips-to-models AI unicorn, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to that, Halkett held leadership positions at Amazon Web Services and Cisco, where he built and led large global specialized sales teams. With proven success across the technology industry, the public and private sectors, and companies ranging from startups to large scale enterprises, Halkett will focus on investing in and scaling LivePerson's enterprise base and building a targeted mid-market engine.

"We live in a digital-first world where people expect high-quality customer experience across all channels. This presents huge opportunities for our customers and their end-customers, and LivePerson is uniquely suited to help deliver on them," said Halkett. "I'm thrilled to join LivePerson's team of experts and contribute to its mission of putting meaningful customer conversations at the center of business."

Rich Steeves joins LivePerson with an accomplished track record of building high-value partnerships at the world's leading technology companies. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Joint Platform Solutions and Technology Alliances Sales at Equinix, where he developed industry-leading AI and multi/hybrid cloud solutions with strategic partners including Nvidia, Dell, HPE, and Cisco. Steeves will focus on accelerating LivePerson's partner-first motion, creating strategic alliances to deliver customer-centric solutions while scaling the company's ecosystem across key industries.

"Combining and scaling LivePerson's capabilities with those of our partners is fundamental to our success and how we drive even more value for our customers. LivePerson's commitment to strong partnerships aligns perfectly with my experience driving growth through collaboration," said Steeves. "I look forward to working with the team to uplevel our partner ecosystem and accelerate business outcomes for our joint customers."

