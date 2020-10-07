David's Bridal launches on Google's Business Messages, helping brides easily start messaging conversations from Google Search and Maps

With messaging, customers can connect with brands when and where it's convenient for them — pausing when needed and seamlessly picking up where they left off — just as they would when texting friends or family. Business Messages allows customers to instantly begin these conversations from Search and Maps. David's Bridal is a retail industry leader in launching this technology and the only wedding retailer to offer this service today.

David's Bridal's AI-powered concierge bot Zoey greets all customers when they send in a message. Built and maintained on LivePerson's industry-leading Conversational Cloud, Zoey instantly responds to customers, answers questions, schedules appointments, and can route to David's Bridal associates as needed.

"Over the last few months, we've seen a surge in 'minimony' events as well as a huge pickup in planning for weddings in 2021. We're also entering the holiday season, which has the highest number of engagements each calendar year," said Holly Carroll, Vice President, Customer Service and Contact Center Operations at David's Bridal. "It's an exciting time! From brides with appointment questions to mothers of the groom looking for style tips, our new Google's Business Messages channel gives everyone a better way to plan for their once in a lifetime events. Our goal is to fully connect their online and in-store experience, and we're thrilled we can make it so simple to chat with us from Search and Maps when they're looking for the nearest David's Bridal store location."

LivePerson is a partner in Google's program to help brands launch on Business Messages. In addition to powering Zoey, LivePerson's Conversational Cloud has helped David's Bridal associates stay connected to customers, with 300 sales managers trained on the platform driving a 700% increase in sales on messaging in just two weeks.

"David's Bridal truly understands the power of messaging and Conversational AI — giving customers the power to reach you where they want, when they want, on the channels they prefer rather than waiting on hold and crawling through websites," said Robert LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "It's been inspiring to see how committed they are to their customers as they open more and more AI-powered messaging channels to make it as easy as possible to connect."

"David's Bridal's presence on Business Messages means their customers can now take advantage of the convenient yet personal connections that this messaging experience creates," said Shruti Venugopal, Partnerships, Communications at Google. "We're excited to welcome them and their brides to the platform."

To watch a video of the experience, click here . To start a conversation with David's Bridal, Google "David's Bridal" to select your local shop and click "Message," or text "HELLO" to 38201.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.davidsbridal.com and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

Contact: Mike Tague, [email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson, Inc.

