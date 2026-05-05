Davids Health Sciences Launches Nano-Hydroxyapatite Cinnamon Toothpaste, Redefining the Alternative to Mint

New fluoride-free cinnamon toothpaste combines nano-hydroxyapatite technology with bold natural flavor to deliver high-performance oral care and a premium non-mint brushing experience

MENIFEE, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Davids Health Sciences, Inc., a leader in premium naturally derived oral care, today announced the launch of Davids Hydroxi™ Whitening + Enamel Health Cinnamon Toothpaste.

Davids Hydroxi™ Whitening + Enamel Health Cinnamon Toothpaste

With this launch, Davids brings modern formulation and elevated sensory design to one of oral care's most established alternative-to-mint flavor segments. The new toothpaste expands Davids flagship Hydroxi™ collection, powered by the brand's proprietary blend of clinically validated nano-hydroxyapatite and naturally sourced and derived ingredients. Davids Hydroxi™ Cinnamon Toothpaste pairs a distinctive cinnamon flavor with a fluoride-free formula designed to help remineralize and strengthen enamel, support whitening, help remove plaque, and freshen breath without harsh chemicals. It combines advanced oral care technology with a refined sensory experience.

Reimagining the conventional cinnamon profile, Davids Hydroxi™ Cinnamon Toothpaste delivers a more sophisticated, layered take on a classic flavor. The formula has antimicrobial properties to help support elevated oral care and features a layered essential oil blend with notes of cassia cinnamon, Ceylon cinnamon, clove, cardamom, orange peel, anise, peppermint, spearmint, and a hint of chili pepper for lingering warmth and freshness.

"Cinnamon has always had a loyal following in oral care because it offers a compelling alternative to mint," said Eric Buss, Founder and CEO of Davids Health Sciences. "We saw an opportunity to reinvent cinnamon toothpaste through modern formulation, combining our proprietary Hydroxi™ nano-hydroxyapatite technology with a bold, layered flavor experience that transforms brushing from a daily habit into a more intentional ritual."

Long recognized as one of oral care's most enduring non-mint flavor profiles, cinnamon continues to resonate with customers looking for a warmer, more nuanced alternative to traditional mint. Its softer cooling profile and cleaner finish appeal to those who prefer freshness that doesn't overpower eating or drinking afterward.

Davids Hydroxi™ Cinnamon Toothpaste features:

Fluoride-free formula powered by Davids' proprietary Hydroxi™ nano-hydroxyapatite technology

Helps remineralize and strengthen enamel

Supports whitening and helps remove plaque

Helps freshen breath with a bold warming flavor profile

SLS-free, vegan formula made without artificial colors or preservatives

EWG VERIFIED

Leaping Bunny certified, with no animal testing

Recyclable metal tube with food-grade lining and FSC-certified cartons

Made in the USA by a family-owned, independent oral care brand

As consumer interest grows in fluoride-free, hydroxyapatite-based, and non-mint oral care products, Davids Hydroxi™ Cinnamon Toothpaste answers demand with a modern formula that combines performance, sustainability, and a more sensorially rich experience.

Available now at davids-usa.com for $9.95.

About Davids Health Sciences, Inc.

Davids Health Sciences, Inc. is a pioneer in premium oral care, dedicated to providing advanced, highly effective solutions that are both safe and sustainable. Founded by Eric Buss, Davids combines cutting-edge dental science with the highest quality naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients. The proprietary Hydroxi™ formulation exemplifies this commitment, setting new benchmarks for enamel repair, sensitivity relief, whitening, and freshness - all without fluoride or harsh chemicals. Davids continues to redefine premium oral care, ensuring trust, efficacy, and innovation in every product.

SOURCE Davids Health Sciences, Inc.