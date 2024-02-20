David's Vacation Club Rentals Celebrates its 20-Year Anniversary with Disney Fan Cruise

Embark on the Ultimate Disney Adventure with David's Vacation Club Rentals, Featuring Exclusive Offerings and Special Appearances – Tickets Now Available!

LONDON, ON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Vacation Club Rentals (DVCR), the premier and most trusted source for Disney Vacation Club rentals, is excited to announce its 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of accommodating Disney vacations to travelers worldwide. To celebrate this milestone, DVCR is thrilled to introduce a first-of-its-kind Disney Fan Cruise experience. Beginning today, travelers can book rooms aboard the Disney Fantasy Cruise, setting sail from April 23rd to April 27th, 2025.

Travelers onboard will enjoy a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the Fantasy Cruise experience, gaining access to exclusive gatherings, such as meet-and-greets with famed travel and Disney influencers, as well as DVCR team members, DVCR and Disney merchandise, and much more.

The Disney Fantasy ship seamlessly blends whimsy, wonder, and storytelling to offer the ultimate Disney adventure for families, couples, friends, and solo travelers. This 4-night Bahamian cruise will depart from Port Canaveral, Florida, and features two stops at exclusive Disney-owned ports in the Bahamas, including Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and Disney Castaway Cay. On board the ship, guests can indulge in Broadway-quality shows, spacious staterooms, pools and waterslides, recreational activities, numerous dining options, and unique clubs tailored for guests of all ages.

"It's truly incredible and an immense honor to reach this 20-year milestone," said David Mullett, Founder of David's Vacation Club Rentals. "From the very beginning, our goal has been to provide travelers with accessibility, comfort, and luxury to experience their Disney fantasy. It's only fitting to celebrate DVCR's anniversary on Disney's Fantasy Cruise."

"As we mark our 20th anniversary, we are pleased to extend an invitation to DVCR patrons to join us and celebrate on the Disney Fantasy Cruise," said Melissa Mullett, Director of Operations at David's Vacation Club Rentals. "We remain dedicated to offering Disney fans unparalleled savings, exceptional customer service, and innovative ways to experience the world's happiest place on earth. This is just the beginning!"

Since 2005, David's Vacation Club Rentals has been a family-owned and operated business that prides itself on being the pioneer in the Disney Vacation Club rental space. DVCR diligently works to assist Disney Vacation Club owners in renting their points to guests seeking magical experiences at Disney's Deluxe Villa Resorts without the commitment of becoming a member.

With tickets now on sale, guests can begin planning their Disney cruise vacation in advance and immerse themselves in an exclusive Disney adventure facilitated by DVCR in honor of its 20th anniversary.

To learn more about David's Vacation Club Rentals and to book tickets for the Fantasy Cruise, please visit dvcrequest.com

About David's Vacation Club Rentals:

David's Vacation Club Rentals is the original trailblazer and longest-standing service provider of the Vacation Club Rental Industry in North America, known for extensive industry knowledge and an unparalleled approach to offering magical experiences to Disney Vacation Club owners and guests. With their professionalism and knowledge, they work diligently to help DVC owners rent their points to guests looking to enjoy a magical experience with their loved ones at one of Disney's Deluxe Villa Resorts. They are a reliable and proven resource in helping DVC members rent out their points should they need to do so. They also provide many other services that help DVC members maximize their memberships, ensuring they continue receiving the magical experience they seek. Additional information can be found at https://dvcrequest.com/.

