Davidson Hospitality Group Celebrates Growth with Multiple Promotions

Accomplished leaders across organization promoted to elevated roles

ATLANTA, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning hospitality management company Davidson Hospitality Group announces promotions of several leaders across the Company as part of Davidson's long-term growth plan.

"It's always special when we can announce the career progression of our team members," said Thom Geshay, CEO & President. "Supporting our growth by promoting team members from within is the life blood of our company. A critical factor in our industry leading team member engagement and low turnover is our team-first philosophy of not just being a place to work, but a company where you can advance your career. It's the key ingredient to our culture."

Steve Margol, Davidson's Chief Investment Officer, will transition to Executive Chairman, effective January 1, 2025, coinciding with the transition of Davidson's current Executive Chairman and former CEO, John Belden, to Chairman Emeritus at the end of 2024.

In his role as Executive Chairman, Margol will focus on the successful launch of Davidson's strategic growth plan, working alongside Davidson executive leadership and ownership, and will continue to provide strategic oversight and guidance to both the Company and the acquisitions and business development effort with Jason Rabidoux overseeing day to day leadership of the team.

Jason Rabidoux, previously Senior Vice President within the Acquisitions and Business Development team, has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Acquisitions and Business Development. Since joining the Davidson family in 2013, Rabidoux has played an integral role in the growth of Davidson's portfolio of hotels and resorts. Under his leadership, the portfolio has grown by more than 50 hotels and resorts, with the team directly involved in over $2B in real estate acquisitions alongside Davidson's public and private partners.

Josie Strang, who joined Davidson in 2018 as a financial analyst on the Acquisitions and Business Development team, has been promoted to Vice President. During her time with Davidson, Strang has made numerous valuable contributions and has been a strong collaborator and leader on many acquisitions and transitions. In her new role, she will take on greater responsibility for new management and acquisition opportunities and will help to develop junior members of the team.

Paul Eckert, who joined as Senior Vice President of Operations, has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations, overseeing a portfolio of complex assets. In just over three years with Davidson, Eckert has demonstrated a superior ability to drive performance and build strong teams. In his new role, Eckert will focus on shaping and strengthening teams and processes for exceptional results within his portfolio.

Lucas Laidlaw, previously Regional Director of Operations, has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Operations, working within the portfolio led by Paul Eckert. Since joining Davidson in 2021, Laidlaw has driven exceptional results for the collective balanced scorecard and has spearheaded the implementation of Davidson's operational playbook within his region, a critical tool leading to superior operational execution. As Regional Vice President, he will be directly responsible for results within his portfolio and will be joining the Curator Hotels & Resorts board.

Thomas Fraher, formerly Area Vice President of Operations for the Florida region within Davidson Resorts, has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Operations and will oversee the eastern region within Davidson Resorts. In his new role, Fraher is responsible for guiding the operation of multiple complex resorts in the Eastern United States.

Today's promotions exemplify Davidson's focus on team member development and long-term strategic thinking, both of which are critical to Davidson being not just the leading hospitality management company, but one of the most sought after employers in the industry.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 86 existing hotels and resorts; more than 200 restaurants, bars, and lounges; and over 2 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. In 2023, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the second consecutive year. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com . Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and X: @DavidsonHospGrp . Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup . Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup . #DavidsonHospitality

