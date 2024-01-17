Pivot Selected to Manage Key West Historic Inns Collection

News provided by

Davidson Hospitality Group

17 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

KHP Capital Partners taps leading lifestyle operator to oversee portfolio of five historic properties in The Florida Keys

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot, the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, has been tapped by KHP Capital Partners to manage the Key West Historic Inns Collection, a portfolio of five historic and reimagined properties including: Winslow's Bungalows; Lighthouse Hotel; Ridley House; Ella's Cottages, and Fitch Lodge. Situated in the heart of Old Town Key West, the collection features seven outdoor pools and two distinctive pool bar experiences.

Continue Reading

"We are proud to build upon our longstanding relationship with KHP Capital Partners with the addition of these historic, architectural gems," said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer & President Thom Geshay. "At Pivot, we pour our hearts, passion, and vision into enhancing operations and crafting an authentic sense of place. We look forward to leveraging the rich history and vibrancy of Key West as a destination to create a one-of-a-kind guest experience while driving long-term asset value growth, maximum profitability, and exceptional performance."

"It's exciting to team up with Pivot on this collection of dynamic lifestyle hotels," said Ben Rowe, Managing Partner, KHP Capital Partners. "We have a great track record working with this team in the Florida Keys. Through their collective depth of knowledge and diligent stewardship, we are confident that the Pivot team will create value."

Within the state of Florida, Pivot currently operates the Islamorada Resort Collection in Islamorada; Baker's Cay Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton in Key Largo; and The Gabriel Miami Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton. Davidson Hospitality Group at large operates a total of 22 properties in the state.

When Key West was Florida's largest city in 1900, the buildings now comprising the Key West Historic Inns Collection were constructed as homes for army officers, industrialists and steamboat captains in architectural styles ranging from sensible Conch to grand Queen Anne. The properties' rich history includes stories of found gold; structures assuming roles as a tailor shop, a butcher shop, a gambling house, a beauty salon, and a cycle shop; and vaudeville performances that dot the decades and paint colorful glimpses of previous lives. For complete property history and more information, please visit: keywesthistoricinns.com.

About KHP Capital Partners
KHP Capital Partners is a real estate private equity firm focused on investments in lifestyle and independent hotels. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the firm invests across the United States and Canada, generating superior risk-adjusted returns by focusing on disciplined acquisition criteria and implementing value-add investment strategies that capitalize on the firm's deep experience in hotel operations and development. Since 2004, the KHP founders have overseen the investment and management of five KHP Funds totaling over $1.2 billion of equity, which has been utilized to acquire and develop 42 hotels, totaling over $3.0 billion of total investment. For more information, visit www.khpcapitalpartners.com.

About Pivot
Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties. In 2023, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the second consecutive year. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and X: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup.

Media contact:
Carrie Drost
Davidson Hospitality Group
[email protected] 

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group

Also from this source

Davidson Hospitality Group Launches Inaugural "Davidson Day of Service" Companywide Initiative

Davidson Hospitality Group announces the inaugural launch of "Davidson Day of Service," a new companywide initiative aimed at giving back to the...

Davidson Hospitality Group Reinforces Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Davidson Hospitality Group announces an underscored commitment to the significance of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) within the organization, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.