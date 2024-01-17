KHP Capital Partners taps leading lifestyle operator to oversee portfolio of five historic properties in The Florida Keys

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot, the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, has been tapped by KHP Capital Partners to manage the Key West Historic Inns Collection, a portfolio of five historic and reimagined properties including: Winslow's Bungalows; Lighthouse Hotel; Ridley House; Ella's Cottages, and Fitch Lodge. Situated in the heart of Old Town Key West, the collection features seven outdoor pools and two distinctive pool bar experiences.

"We are proud to build upon our longstanding relationship with KHP Capital Partners with the addition of these historic, architectural gems," said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer & President Thom Geshay. "At Pivot, we pour our hearts, passion, and vision into enhancing operations and crafting an authentic sense of place. We look forward to leveraging the rich history and vibrancy of Key West as a destination to create a one-of-a-kind guest experience while driving long-term asset value growth, maximum profitability, and exceptional performance."

Pivot Selected to Manage Key West Historic Inns Collection Post this

"It's exciting to team up with Pivot on this collection of dynamic lifestyle hotels," said Ben Rowe, Managing Partner, KHP Capital Partners. "We have a great track record working with this team in the Florida Keys. Through their collective depth of knowledge and diligent stewardship, we are confident that the Pivot team will create value."

Within the state of Florida, Pivot currently operates the Islamorada Resort Collection in Islamorada; Baker's Cay Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton in Key Largo; and The Gabriel Miami Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton. Davidson Hospitality Group at large operates a total of 22 properties in the state.

When Key West was Florida's largest city in 1900, the buildings now comprising the Key West Historic Inns Collection were constructed as homes for army officers, industrialists and steamboat captains in architectural styles ranging from sensible Conch to grand Queen Anne. The properties' rich history includes stories of found gold; structures assuming roles as a tailor shop, a butcher shop, a gambling house, a beauty salon, and a cycle shop; and vaudeville performances that dot the decades and paint colorful glimpses of previous lives. For complete property history and more information, please visit: keywesthistoricinns.com.

About KHP Capital Partners

KHP Capital Partners is a real estate private equity firm focused on investments in lifestyle and independent hotels. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the firm invests across the United States and Canada, generating superior risk-adjusted returns by focusing on disciplined acquisition criteria and implementing value-add investment strategies that capitalize on the firm's deep experience in hotel operations and development. Since 2004, the KHP founders have overseen the investment and management of five KHP Funds totaling over $1.2 billion of equity, which has been utilized to acquire and develop 42 hotels, totaling over $3.0 billion of total investment. For more information, visit www.khpcapitalpartners.com.

About Pivot

Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties. In 2023, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the second consecutive year. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com . Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and X: @DavidsonHospGrp . Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup . Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup .

