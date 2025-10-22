Davidson Hospitality Group Selected to Manage Ragdale Hall Spa in UK Countryside

Leading hospitality management company expands portfolio overseas with addition of award-winning destination spa

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group announces its expansion into Europe with the addition of Ragdale Hall Spa to the Davidson Resorts management portfolio. Set on 13 acres in the Leicestershire countryside in the United Kingdom, the award-winning destination spa features 93 rooms and suites; four distinctive restaurants and bars; 11,400 square feet of spa facilities including 42 treatment rooms; six indoor pools; three fitness studios; two tennis courts; three retail outlets, and an extensive menu of wellness activities and offerings.

"We are delighted to make our international foray as stewards for this iconic and world-class destination wellness retreat," said Davidson Hospitality Group CEO & President Thom Geshay. "For over a year now, our UK based team has been studying markets abroad and recognized a need for institutional management by operators like Davidson. We look forward to embracing the team, the culture, and the community while carrying on the great tradition of curated wellness experiences for our guests. We also embrace the challenge of creating tremendous value for our partners through maximizing profitability while also delivering heartfelt hospitality at this place of sanctuary dedicated to the best in modern treatments and ultimate relaxation."

Davidson currently deploys a small team in Europe and similar to its opportunistic model in the US, the company is taking a thoughtful approach to growth abroad. Expansion in the region will be focused on upper-upscale and luxury hotels.

As an adult-only dedicated destination spa, Ragdale Hall Spa is committed to offering an uninterrupted wellness journey and operates with the ethos that true relaxation is best achieved in an open, serene environment where guest wellbeing is the sole priority. Its commitment is to provide an enriching experience for everyone who visits through nourishing meals, quality service and an expansive range of spa and fitness facilities, while sharing collective knowledge and expertise to make Ragdale a timeless spa retreat and a home-away-from-home. Ragdale Hall was recently recognized as the "Best Spa for Wellness" for 2025 at the prestigious Good Spa Guide Awards.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 84 existing hotels and resorts; more than 220 restaurants, bars, and lounges; and 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group features four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com . Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality . Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and TikTok: @davidsonhospitality. #DavidsonHospitality

Media contact:

Carrie Drost

[email protected]

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group