Paradise Point Resort & Spa Completes Conference Center Renovation, Elevating Meetings on Mission Bay

The 44-acre island retreat unveils refreshed venues, enhanced technology, and island-inspired design to enhance group gatherings

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise Point Resort & Spa , a 44-acre island retreat managed by Davidson Resorts and located on San Diego's Mission Bay, today announced the completion of a full renovation of its conference center. The transformation redefines more than 60,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space with coastal-inspired design, flexible layouts, and enhanced technology to create dynamic settings for gatherings of all sizes.

"Our goal was to create spaces that are as inspiring as the island itself, where creativity, collaboration, and connection come naturally," said Jim Gross, general manager of Paradise Point Resort & Spa. "From flexible layouts and enhanced technology to thoughtful design touches, every detail was chosen to elevate the meeting experience and celebrate our one-of-a-kind waterfront location."

Elevated Design Inspired by the Island Setting

The renewed spaces feature abundant natural light, contemporary finishes and eco-conscious design elements that reflect the resort's relaxed island setting. Expansive windows and open floor plans connect guests with Mission Bay's natural beauty, while refreshed pre-function areas offer inviting places to gather and recharge.

Flexible and Functional Meeting Spaces

Paradise Point's reimagined venues include the Paradise Ballroom, Sunset Ballroom, Mission Bay Ballroom, and a collection of breakout rooms and outdoor event lawns, all designed to accommodate a wide range of meetings and social events. Many of the resort's meeting spaces feature outdoor terraces perched over the water and walls of windows framing panoramic views of Mission Bay, bringing natural light and a true sense of place to every event. The Paradise Ballroom, the resort's largest and most versatile space, features soaring ceilings and direct access to a waterfront outdoor terrace. The Mission Bay Ballroom features vaulted wooden ceilings and an adjacent garden patio with views of a firelit lagoon. Boasting over 7,000 square feet of flexible space, the Sunset Ballroom opens directly onto the Sunset Deck with breathtaking 180° views of Mission Bay. Waterfront lawns also provide scenic backdrops for receptions and team-building events, ensuring planners have versatile options for every occasion.

State-of-the-Art Technology and Sustainability

Meeting spaces now feature integrated lighting, state-of-the-art enhanced audiovisual capabilities, and high-speed connectivity, providing seamless experiences for both in-person and hybrid gatherings. Energy efficient materials reflect the resort's continued commitment to sustainability and ensuring a bright and healthy future for both guests and the environment. Upgrades such as LED lighting, laser projectors, rechargeable batteries, and eco-conscious materials extend these efforts throughout the resort's meeting spaces.

Beyond the Meeting Rooms

Event guests can enjoy the full Paradise Point experience, with access to waterfront dining at Tidal and Barefoot Bar & Grill, rejuvenating treatments at The Spa at Paradise Point, and a variety of recreational amenities including five swimming pools, a full-service marina, and one mile of sandy beach ideal for relaxation. Additional activities such as miniature golf, paddleboarding, biking, and beach bonfires make the resort a true destination for both productivity and play.

Ideally situated just 15 minutes from San Diego International Airport and minutes from downtown, Paradise Point combines convenience with a tranquil island vibe, making it a standout destination for meetings, incentives, and group retreats.

In Celebration of the Conference Center Debut

In celebration of the conference center debut, Paradise Point is extending a limited-time group offer to reward teams and meeting planners. The "Reward Your Team in Paradise" package invites organizations to celebrate a successful year with a meeting or retreat on Mission Bay.

For groups of 10–55 rooms on peak, enjoy rates starting at $219 per night, a reduced resort fee of $5 (normally $44 per room, per night), and 25% off selected on-site team-building activity and 25% off a Signature Spa Massage or Facial.

For groups of 56 or more rooms on peak, rates also start at $219 per night, with the resort fee reduced to $5, 15% off banquet food and non-alcoholic beverage menu pricing, complimentary Wi-Fi in meeting spaces (max 2.5 Mbps), and a welcome beverage on the primary check-in day.

For more information or to book, submit an RFP or contact the Paradise Point Sales team at 800-542-6275 or [email protected], and reference offer code "REWARDS." Promotion is subject to availability and applicable terms and conditions.

For more information about hosting meetings and events at Paradise Point Resort & Spa, or to explore the resort's latest meeting offers, visit paradisepoint.com/san-diego-meetings/meeting-offers or follow along on Instagram: @paradisepointsd Facebook: @paradisepointsd and TikTok at @paradisepointsd. #ParadisePointSD.

About Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Tucked away on Mission Bay, Paradise Point is a 44-acre island hotel located minutes from downtown San Diego and next to SeaWorld. This waterfront resort and spa features California-coastal bungalow-style guestrooms nestled among tropical gardens, meandering lagoons, and a mile of sandy beach. Ideally situated for family getaways, romantic escapes, meetings and memorable events, Paradise Point offers three dining venues, an award-winning spa, a full-service marina for water sports, and a variety of recreational activities including miniature golf, biking, yoga and beach bonfires. Managed by Davidson Resorts, Paradise Point provides an inspiring destination for leisure travelers, meeting planners and groups alike, where business and relaxation coexist in a truly unique island setting. For more information, visit www.paradisepoint.com or follow along on Instagram: @paradisepointsd Facebook: @paradisepointsd and TikTok at @paradisepointsd. #ParadisePointSD.

About Davidson Resorts

Davidson Resorts, a highly specialized operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, features some of the world's most respected and celebrated resort veterans that are deeply established in the space and truly understand the nuances of the resort market, from seasonality to recreational programming and human resources. With a focus on complex, high-touch assets, the portfolio is comprised of large-scale, seasonal properties with multiple food & beverage outlets, retail, leisure activities like golf, spa, ski, water sports and more. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com . Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality . Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and TikTok: @davidsonhospitality . #DavidsonResorts

Media Contact:

Sierra Wood

DH Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Davidson Hospitality Group