Davidson Hospitality Group Selected To Manage The Alexander In Indianapolis

ATLANTA, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group, the industry-leading hospitality management company, has been selected by Buckingham Companies to manage The Alexander under Pivot, its lifestyle operating vertical. Situated in downtown Indianapolis as the centerpiece of the celebrated CityWay development and at the doorstep of the city's professional sports venues and top entertainment sites, the 209-room LEED Silver hotel features 157 deluxe guest rooms and 52 extended-stay suites; two distinctive food and beverage outlets, including the Jorge Pardo-designed Plat 99 Coffee + Cocktails; and 16,500 square feet of flexible meeting and event space. Under new management, the hotel will undergo an exciting renovation and refresh.

"Identifying Pivot as our new management partner for this asset was a strategic and clear decision for us," said Brad Chambers, President and CEO, Buckingham Companies. "We feel highly encouraged by Davidson's performance in Indianapolis and truly value their commitment to superior service, unique perspectives, data-driven insights, and adaptability in a continuously evolving market."

"We are humbled to be granted the privilege of delivering heartfelt hospitality at this distinctive Indianapolis property," said Davidson Hospitality Group President Thom Geshay. "In keeping with our culture of agility, relentless attention to detail, and an eye for ingenuity, we look forward to serving our partners at Buckingham Companies, team members, and guests through highly personalized services."

The Alexander is named for Alexander Ralston, the city planner who laid out the original plan for Indy's downtown in the early 19th century. With more than 50 works of art by 25 contemporary artists and 14 site-specific commissioned works curated by the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the property has established itself as a world-class hotel and an original concept in the international market. For more information, please visit www.thealexander.com.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 67 existing hotels and resorts; more than 165 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

About Buckingham Companies

Founded in 1984, Buckingham Companies is a fully integrated real estate firm specializing in the development, acquisition, management and construction of multifamily, mixed-use, commercial and hospitality projects across the United States. Buckingham owns or manages a portfolio of over $2 billion of real estate for its own account, third-party owners and institutional partners. Buckingham has managed more than 125 properties, more than 28 million square feet, and over 25,000 rental units nationwide. The Indianapolis-based company has approximately 350 employees. Additionally, the affiliated Buckingham Foundation annually supports more than 50 nonprofit and civic organizations through philanthropic outreach in the areas of affordable housing, community and economic development, and arts and culture. For more information, visit www.buckingham.com.

