DaVinci Commerce Announces Agentic BrandStore™ to Power AI Storefronts; Secures Strategic Financing and Global Partnership with Accenture

DaVinci Commerce also secured a strategic investment from Accenture and signed a global partnership. This collaboration is designed to deliver AI-powered commerce experiences for the world's leading brands and retailers.

In 2025, traffic from generative AI platforms surged 693% year over year according to Adobe Analytics and 40% of consumers had used AI for shopping assistance in 2025. As large language models (LLMs) rapidly become the first touchpoint for product discovery, brands face a fundamental challenge: without active management, AI environments can reduce them to generic data points where decisions default to price and availability. DaVinci Commerce addresses this gap by transforming brand assets into immersive, AI-native shopping experiences across major LLM ecosystems.

"AI is becoming the new storefront," said Diaz Nesamoney, Founder and CEO of DaVinci Commerce. "The commerce infrastructure currently available in AI platforms enables AI to transact, but brands need a way to compete and differentiate in these new environments. DaVinci Agentic BrandStore transforms product feeds, websites, reviews, lifestyle and brand content into conversational, intent-driven experiences within every major LLM. With Accenture's global reach and deep enterprise relationships, we can accelerate our mission to ensure brands remain present, powerful, and preferred in the age of AI powered commerce."

A New Category: The Commerce Experience Platform

DaVinci Commerce uses the power of Agentic AI to transform brand assets into AI-native, immersive shopping experiences – turning visibility into influence and conversion.

BrandStore Studio: Enables customization and generation of storefronts and configuration of the DaVinci Commerce Answer Agent (i.e., what user questions the storefront should answer and how to answer them) and the Content Agents (i.e., what content should be fetched, generated, or curated to answer user questions).

Agentic BrandStore: A conversational brand or retailer specific storefront application generated by DaVinci Commerce and launched within the LLM environment initially via a ChatGPT app and eventually on other LLMs. It engages consumers with highly personalized and curated content. This experience adheres to brand guidelines, answers customer questions with rich immersive content, and effectively guides them along the path to purchase.

The DaVinci platform is powered by four core components:

The Answer Agent – Orchestrates multi-turn conversations, curates brand content into trusted responses, and guides shoppers from discovery to purchase while maintaining brand voice and guardrails.





– Orchestrates multi-turn conversations, curates brand content into trusted responses, and guides shoppers from discovery to purchase while maintaining brand voice and guardrails. Content Agents – Transform content from Product Information Management (PIM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), websites, Product Detail Pages (PDPs), feeds, and user-generated reviews and content into AI-structured, dynamic experiences.





– Transform content from Product Information Management (PIM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), websites, Product Detail Pages (PDPs), feeds, and user-generated reviews and content into AI-structured, dynamic experiences. Commerce Agent – Provides several shopping options including local store locations, handoffs to eCommerce as well as Agentic Commerce – integration with agentic commerce protocols like ACP and UCP.





– Provides several shopping options including local store locations, handoffs to eCommerce as well as Agentic Commerce – integration with agentic commerce protocols like ACP and UCP. Self-Learning Discovery Engine – Maps shopper intent and optimizes performance continuously without manual intervention.

The platform delivers conversational discovery, personal concierge-like recommendations, enterprise-grade governance and compliance, seamless retailer handoff, and a robust analytics layer that captures zero-party conversational intent data providing invaluable insights about shopper journeys to brands.

Protecting Brand Meaning in AI Environments

DaVinci Commerce is purpose-built for AI-powered commerce, not a retrofit of SEO tools or prompt-layer tactics. Its enterprise governance and compliance framework supports:

Brand voice control

Claim validation

Age gating

Responsible messaging

Auditability and compliance

Its omni-LLM architecture allows brands to deploy once and activate across multiple AI ecosystems without vendor lock-in.

Strategic Partnership with Accenture

Through this global partnership, Accenture will integrate DaVinci Commerce into its commerce, data, and AI transformation offerings, helping enterprise clients deploy AI-native branded experiences across LLM ecosystems including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and others.

"AI is rapidly reshaping how consumers engage with every brand," said Ndidi Oteh, CEO of Accenture Song. "As people increasingly rely on AI-assisted recommendations and begin delegating decisions to intelligent agents – being discoverable is no longer enough. Brands must be relevant, personable, and ready to transact in agent-led environments. DaVinci Commerce enables exactly that. Combined with Accenture Song's strengths in design, data, commerce, and marketing, it empowers clients to move faster and act with confidence."

With Accenture's investment and global partnership, DaVinci Commerce is accelerating the shift from traditional digital storefronts to AI-native, conversational brand experiences.

About DaVinci Commerce

DaVinci Commerce is an AI Commerce Experience Platform (CEP). The company enables global brands to shape how shoppers discover and engage in AI-driven commerce. Its two core products — DaVinci Agentic BrandStore™ and DaVinci Commerce Marketing — work together to give brands control over discovery and activation across modern commerce ecosystems. DaVinci Agentic BrandStore powers branded, governed conversational experiences inside major large language models, transforming product feeds and brand content into intent-driven discovery journeys. DaVinci Commerce Marketing enables rapid, AI-powered personalization and activation across commerce media networks and channels, launching compliant campaigns in minutes. Together, DaVinci Commerce connects personalized consumer experiences to measurable commerce outcomes — helping brands control discovery and activate at scale. Trusted by Nestlé, Diageo, Giant Eagle, Nordstrom, and many more, we deliver speed, scale, precision personalization — and measurable growth.

SOURCE DaVinci Commerce