DaVinci Commerce By Jivox Chosen As A Top 50 Innovation For The 2026 National Retail Federation Innovators Showcase

Delivering agentic AI that moves fast, stays compliant, and transforms commerce marketing

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jivox, the leader in agentic AI-powered commerce marketing, today announced that DaVinci Commerce has been selected as one of the Top 50 innovations to be demonstrated at the 2026 NRF Innovators Showcase — recognizing the platform's groundbreaking use of agentic AI to solve critical challenges faced by brands, agencies, and retail media networks in commerce media marketing. The National Retail Federation (NRF) is the world's largest retail trade association representing over 3.8 million retail establishments in the US.

Amid rapid shifts in how consumers discover, compare, and purchase products, traditional commerce media has struggled with slow creative production cycles, complex compliance requirements across retailers, and the inability to bridge media exposure to measurable sales outcomes. DaVinci Commerce by Jivox addresses these challenges with an AI-native, agentic commerce marketing platform designed to unleash speed, scale, and precision while preserving enterprise-grade compliance.

"AI is playing a pivotal role in retail both by helping to automate key retail marketing functions and bringing about new engagement models for consumers," said Diaz Nesamoney, Founder and CEO of Jivox. "Consumers are increasingly turning to AI platforms for shopping, using them to discover, compare, and research products. Agentic shopping capabilities are emerging that make product purchase as easy as a single click — and DaVinci Commerce moves the industry in that direction."

At NRF, DaVinci Commerce will demonstrate three core innovations that define the agentic AI advantage:

Agentic Creative Template Generation

DaVinci Commerce uses agentic AI to automate the creation of brand- and retailer-compliant creative templates, combining creative briefs, brand elements, and retailer specifications to rapidly produce personalized ads across formats and channels — dramatically reducing production time and cost over traditional workflows.

Agentic Creative Compliance Checker

The platform's agentic AI compliance engine rapidly evaluates creative assets against brand, legal, retailer, and network specifications, alerting teams to issues and enforcing guardrails that historically caused launch delays. This autonomous compliance capability directly tackles a major bottleneck in commerce media activation.

Agentic Shopping

DaVinci Commerce powers industry-first agentic shopping ad experiences that connect consumers with AI-driven shopping agents. Rather than sending users to crowded product landing pages, the platform generates personalized prompts and guided shopping conversations that help consumers make choices and complete purchases in real time — ultimately linking creative exposure to verified transaction data and incremental sales measurement.

By uniting generative and agentic AI with commerce media workflows, DaVinci Commerce flips traditional campaign development on its head — enabling brands to launch fully personalized commerce media campaigns in minutes rather than weeks, all while delivering measurable lift and retailer‌‌-level attribution.

NRF Innovators Showcase Invitation

Advertising, retail media, and commerce media leaders are invited to experience these innovations firsthand at the NRF Innovators Showcase. Scheduled demonstrations will show agentic creative template generation and the compliance checker in action, while an interactive experience with the agentic shopping flows will guide audiences from ads to discovery in the LLM.

About DaVinci Commerce

DaVinci Commerce is the industry's first AI-native platform for commerce media campaign personalization. It unites creative, audience, and media in one workflow — enabling brands, retailers, and CMNs to launch personalized, retailer-compliant campaigns in under five minutes. By combining generative and agentic AI, DaVinci Commerce automates creative production, and drives a measurable increase in sales across AI shopping agents, onsite, offsite, social, video/CTV, and in-store commerce media channels. Trusted by Nestlé, Diageo, Unilever, Giant Eagle, Stop & Shop, and SimpliSafe, DaVinci Commerce delivers speed, scale, and precision personalization to make commerce media a sales growth engine. For more information, visit davincicommerce.ai.

