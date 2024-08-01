Davis Food & Drug to Launch Caper Carts Across All Store Locations

Davis Food & Drug partners with Instacart to enhance shopping experience with AI-powered smart carts

SAN FRANCISCO and VERNAL, Utah, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Davis Food & Drug, a prominent three-store grocery chain in Utah, and Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced a new partnership to replace the majority of its traditional shopping carts with Instacart's artificial intelligence-powered (AI) smart carts at all Davis Food & Drug locations in Utah in the coming months.

Customers shopping in these stores can now enjoy a more personalized shopping experience using Caper Carts that feature an interactive screen to engage customers, track spending for budget-friendly shopping, and directly access coupons and deals through Davis Food & Drug's loyalty program. Caper Carts are used by people of all ages, from families with kids to senior citizens, and are especially popular among couples and families. Caper Carts check off items as they are added to the cart and engage customers throughout the entire shopping journey – from personalized recommendations as they shop to gamified elements that reward customers once a spending threshold is achieved.

"At Davis Food & Drug, putting our customers first is at the heart of everything we do. Introducing Caper Carts is part of our ongoing commitment to not just keep up with industry trends, but to lead them, ensuring our customers enjoy the most convenient and innovative shopping experience possible," said Constantine Davis, President at Davis Food & Drug. "This is how we're growing our business - by making every visit to our stores easier, rewarding, and more fun for everyone who walks through our doors."

"Davis Food & Drug has been a fantastic partner since their adoption of Rosie in 2016, and we're thrilled to now team up and bring Caper Carts to their stores," said Nick Nickitas, General Manager, Local Independent Grocery at Instacart.

"We're proud to provide local grocery partners like Davis Food & Drug with tech solutions that seamlessly connect their in-store and online offerings and deliver personalized experiences through convenient, cost-effective options."

Davis Food & Drug first partnered with Instacart's Rosie in 2016, and continues to forge ahead with technological advancements in the retail space. Caper Cart is part of Connected Stores, Instacart's suite of in-store technologies that help grocers bridge the online and in-store shopping experience. To learn more about Caper Cart and other Connected Stores technologies, visit instacart.com/company/connected-stores .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

About Davis Food & Drug

Davis Food & Drug is a family-owned business serving the Vernal, Roosevelt, and La Verkin communities since 1988. Founded by Jim and Debbie Davis, who relocated from Jackson Hole, WY, the company began with the acquisition of two local grocery stores, and later adding a third. Over the years, Davis Food & Drug has expanded and modernized its offerings, including the addition of a deli, bakery, enhanced floral, and service centers. In 2009, the founders' sons, Constantine and Lee, joined the business, further strengthening its family-oriented roots. Committed to innovation and community service, Davis Food & Drug partnered with Rosie in 2016 to introduce online grocery ordering, demonstrating its ongoing dedication to providing cutting-edge services to its customers.

