Davis Phinney Foundation and Michael J. Fox Foundation: NEW Exercise Guidelines for Parkinson's: Taking the Next Step, Putting Guidelines into Action with Urban Poling Inc.

TORONTO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Davis Phinney Foundation and Michael J Fox Foundation have recently released exercise guidelines for people with Parkinson's through informative and inspiring webinars. Studies have shown that there is a definite correlation between exercise and its beneficial impact on the management of Parkinson's disease, and a 2024 pilot study from Yale University indicates that high-intensity exercise can induce brain-protective effects that have the potential to not just slow down, but possibly reverse, the neurodegeneration associated with Parkinson's disease. The key is in finding the type of physical activity that most appeals to the individual to ensure continuity and progression over time.

Parkinson's disease advocates Denise Coley, who lives with PD, and her husband Bernard Coley approach PD through engagement and an active lifestyle. Group of Seniors walking with Activator Poles, exercising daily with extra balance, improved posture and gait.

Although movement is part of daily living, a greater commitment to exercise is essential, especially with today's sedentary lifestyles. No matter the type, if the activity is enjoyable and easy to commit to, it can be a game changer. Unlike movement, exercise is structured, planned, goal oriented and has a greater impact on our heart and brain, not to mention the positive effects on mental, emotional and social wellbeing. Studies show that exercise, which should include aerobic, strengthening, flexibility and balance components, can help to reduce severity of symptoms and can also delay the progression of the disease. This is both motivating and empowering for those living with Parkinson's! An activity such as Urban Poling (Nordic walking) is an easy and accessible way to tick off all the boxes, putting guidelines into action, simply by adding Activator® Poles to daily walks.

We're grateful for the acknowledgement by Dr. Lori Quinn, Associate Professor of Movement and Kinesiology at Columbia University Teacher's College and Denise Coley, PD patient and Activator® user, in the latest Michael J Fox Foundation webinar on updated exercise guidelines for Parkinson's. Activator® poles improve gait (reduce shuffling), increase base of support and provide extra stability while walking to help reduce the risk of falls but can also be used in seated or standing exercises depending on the progression of the disease.

"Getting outdoors with Urban poles is a great way to get your core engaged and make sure that you're exercising." Denise Coley

The goal is to achieve 60 to 85% of your maximum heart rate. Whether exercising alone or in a community setting, it's important to keep these general tips in mind: find the best time of day to exercise, test and learn, tune into your experience and set goals to keep you on track. Some barriers that can get in the way are fatigue, pain or lack of motivation- timing of medication, starting with small increments and working with a healthcare professional can help to overcome them.

"Exercise is one of the best things you can do for yourself, whether you live with Parkinson's or love someone who does. The earlier you start, the better. But it's never too late or too little – any effort makes a difference" Parkinson's Community Member

