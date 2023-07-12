Urban Poling Inc.'s Activator® Poles Recognized as an "Ease of Use" Product for People with Arthritis by the Arthritis Foundation, Offering Prime Day 2023 Deal for Amazon Prime Customers

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Poling Inc., a leading provider of innovative fitness and rehab equipment, is proud to announce that its Activator® Poles have been endorsed as an "Ease of Use" product by the Arthritis Foundation, a renowned organization dedicated to supporting individuals living with arthritis. Urban Poling Inc. is offering a special Prime Day 2023 deal on Activator® Poles to celebrate this recognition and provide Amazon Prime customers with exceptional savings. The event is scheduled to take place on July 11 and 12, 2023.

Activator Poles is Ease of Use Certified Activator Advantage

Arthritis affects millions of people worldwide, causing pain, stiffness, and reduced mobility. The Arthritis Foundation's "Ease of Use" commendation highlights products that have undergone rigorous testing and have been proven to be user-friendly and effective for individuals with arthritis.

Urban Poling Inc.'s Activator® Poles have been specifically designed with features that make them an ideal choice for people with arthritis. The ergonomic handles provide a comfortable grip, reducing strain on the hands and wrists. The poles are adjustable to accommodate individual height preferences, allowing for a customized fit. With built-in shock-absorbing features, the Activator® Poles provide stability and reduce the impact on joints, making them a safe and accessible option for individuals with arthritis.

"We are delighted that the Arthritis Foundation has recognized our Activator® Poles as an 'Ease of Use' product," said Dr. Joy A. Cochran, PT, DPT, Clinical Evidence Specialist at Urban Poling Inc. "At Urban Poling, we strive to create fitness and rehab equipment that promotes inclusivity and helps individuals with arthritis maintain an active and fulfilling lifestyle. The Prime Day 2023 deal provides an excellent opportunity for Amazon Prime customers to experience the benefits of our Activator Poles at an incredible value."

Prime Day, an annual deal event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, offers customers access to personalized deals and top brands across various categories. By participating in Prime Day 2023, Urban Poling Inc. aims to provide individuals with arthritis an exclusive opportunity to purchase the Activator® Poles at a discounted price, further supporting their commitment to promoting mobility, strength, and overall well-being.

Individuals are encouraged to join Amazon Prime to take advantage of the Prime Day deal on the Activator® Poles. In addition to gaining access to this exclusive event, Prime members enjoy many benefits, including fast and free shipping, exclusive member deals, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and more.

To learn more about Urban Poling Inc. and their Activator® Poles, visit their official website at www.urbanpoling.com and search for Activator® Poles at Amazon! Visit https://www.amazon.com/stores/UrbanPoling/page/4AF1D983-2D29-4A11-ACA8-E2480C15BD2F?ref_=ast_bln

About Urban Poling Inc.:

Urban Poling Inc. is a leading provider of high-quality fitness and rehab equipment designed to promote an active and healthy lifestyle. With a focus on innovation and inclusivity, Urban Poling Inc. offers a wide range of Urban Poles and Activator® Poles suitable for various fitness levels and health needs. By combining the benefits of walking with the added support of poles, Urban Poling Inc. empowers individuals to improve their mobility, balance, and overall fitness, making it an excellent choice for individuals with arthritis and other mobility challenges.

Media Contact:

Urban Poling Inc.

[email protected]

1-877-499-7999

SOURCE Urban Poling Inc.