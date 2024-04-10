DaVita Announces Dennis Pullin to its Board of Directors

DENVER, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed a new independent director, Dennis Pullin, to join the Board, effective April 10, 2024.

"We're pleased to welcome Dennis to DaVita's board," said Pamela Arway, independent chair of the DaVita Inc. Board of Directors. "Given his depth of experience within the healthcare system, we're excited about the perspective Dennis will bring to the Board and look forward to his positive impact on our future growth and performance."

Dennis Pullin

Mr. Pullin is a recognized thought leader and advocate for health equity with more than 30 years of experience in executive leadership positions in hospitals, academic medical centers, physician group practices, and private industry. He currently serves as president and chief executive officer of Virtua Health, $2 billion non-profit academic health system in New Jersey with more than 400 care locations. Before joining Virtua in 2017, Mr. Pullin was president of MedStar Harbor Hospital and senior vice president of MedStar Health. He has also served as senior vice president and chief operating officer of MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.; vice president of operations and business development at St. Luke's Episcopal Health System in Houston; and vice president of acquisitions and development at Symbion Healthcare.

"Dennis' healthcare background and expertise complements the skills of the overall Board. I'm excited about the perspectives he will bring as we continue to live our vision of an unwavering pursuit of a healthier tomorrow," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita Inc.

"As someone who has dedicated my professional endeavors to healthcare and serving communities, I've long-admired DaVita's commitment to improving health outcomes for some of the most complex patient populations," said Mr. Pullin. "It's an honor to join the Board, and I look forward to playing a role in the continued transformation of kidney care delivery."

With the addition of Mr. Pullin, the DaVita Board is comprised of 11 highly qualified directors, and our total board diversity has increased to over 50 percent. Mr. Pullin will serve on the Compliance and Quality Committee.

To learn more about DaVita and its Board of Directors, visit DaVita.com/About.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of December 31, 2023, DaVita served approximately 250,200 patients at 3,042 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,675 centers were located in the United States and 367 centers were located in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

