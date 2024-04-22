DaVita's Global Operations Powered by 100% Renewable Energy

Kidney care provider enters virtual power purchase agreement in Spain after reaching 100% renewable energy goal in its North American operations

DENVER, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2025, DaVita (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider of kidney care services, expects to match 100% of its electricity use across its global operations with renewable energy purchases. DaVita has contracted with ACCIONA Energía on a virtual power purchase agreement (PPA) facilitating the development of clean energy projects in Spain. This announcement follows DaVita reaching 100% renewable in its North American operations in December 2021.

DaVita's share of two solar plants located in the province of Valencia, Spain, is expected to generate approximately 91,000 megawatt hours of clean energy each year, equal to the amount of electricity currently used by the company in its international operations. This energy is the equivalent of avoiding carbon dioxide emissions from the annual electricity use of approximately 24,000 homes.

"At DaVita, we have a deep sense of responsibility to help make our world, and those we care for within it, better," said Misha Palecek, chief transformation officer for DaVita. "Expanding our renewable commitment across our global operations accelerates momentum and accountability to help mitigate the lasting impacts of climate change."

"We are very pleased to have DaVita in this project," said Javier Montes, commercial director at ACCIONA Energía. "With long-term PPAs such as this one, we accompany our customers through their decarbonization journey, enhancing sustainability in their operations and helping them reach their renewable energy goals."

The health care sector is currently responsible for approximately 4.6% of total greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. DaVita has built a foundation over the past 20 years to help protect the environment by embedding sustainability practices in its business operations. In 2021, DaVita set ambitious science-based targets as part of its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals—many of which were aspirational, but several of which have been achieved ahead of schedule. Establishing this ESG platform has propelled DaVita to make strides in reducing its carbon footprint, including:

Designing and opening the first all-electric net-zero dialysis center in the U.S, powered by solar energy.

Achieving its 2025 carbon reduction goal three years early, reducing operational emissions by 73% from a 2018 baseline.

Saving more than 100 million gallons of water in 2023 and achieving the company's 2025

goal of saving 240 million gallons of water since 2021.

Upgrading more than 2,500 dialysis centers with energy-efficient LED lighting.

Being recognized as the only North American health care provider to receive a climate change score in the highest "Leadership" category, with a score of A- from CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project—a global nonprofit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform.

Signing the White House and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Sector Climate Pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

To learn more about DaVita's global renewable energy commitment and other ESG focus areas, visit the ESG Reporting Hub.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of December 31, 2023, DaVita served approximately 250,200 patients at 3,042 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,675 centers were located in the United States and 367 centers were located in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

