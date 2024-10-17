DaVita Appoints Jessica Hergenreter as Chief People Officer

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita, a leading provider of kidney care services, today announced Jessica (Jess) Hergenreter as its new chief people officer (CPO).

In this position, Hergenreter will oversee DaVita's People Services team, leading initiatives to engage and uplift DaVita's more than 70,000 teammates (employees) worldwide. Earlier this year, DaVita was named as a Top Workplace by USA Today and one of America's Most Loved Companies by Newsweek.

Jess Hergenreter

"Our incredible teammates are the difference makers for the care we provide to patients," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita. "Jess brings fresh energy and innovative ideas to the CPO role, driving initiatives to attract and retain top talent while maintaining DaVita's status as an employer of choice. We're thrilled to welcome her aboard."

Before joining DaVita, Hergenreter spent 13 years at Vail Resorts, where she excelled in various leadership roles, from HR business partner to Chief of Staff to the CEO. Most recently, she led talent strategies that shaped the experience for 55,000 Vail Resorts employees, focusing on talent acquisition, development, and fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion. Earlier in her career, she provided HR consulting for a diverse range of clients, honing her expertise across industries.

"Having lived and worked in Denver for decades, I've always admired DaVita's distinctive culture," Hergenreter remarked. "I'm honored to step into the role of CPO and look forward to continuing to support an inclusive environment that champions diversity and belonging."

