DaVita Names New Leaders to Accelerate Care Transformation

Appointments of Chief People Officer and Chief Strategy Officer underscore commitment to innovation and people-first approach

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita, a leading provider of kidney care services, today announced two key additions to its executive leadership team: Stephanie Hendrickson has been named Chief People Officer (CPO) and Steve Phillips will serve as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective immediately. Both leaders bring more than a decade of proven success at DaVita and deep expertise that will help shape the company's next chapter of growth and innovation.

Stephanie Hendrickson, Chief People Officer Steve Phillips, Chief Strategy Officer

"At DaVita, people are at the center of everything we do and the foundation for unrivaled care delivery that positively impacts our patients' lives," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita. "Stephanie brings a remarkable ability to connect strategy with culture—introducing fresh ideas and a deep understanding of what makes DaVita unique. Her leadership will help us foster purpose, connection, and growth for our teammates. At the same time, Steve's vision and success in launching DaVita Venture Group have accelerated growth and forged valuable partnerships. Together, their strategic leadership will be instrumental in driving our next phase of innovation and leadership in kidney care."

Hendrickson, who joined DaVita in 2013, has built a reputation for building and growing strong teams across the healthcare provider, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors. She earned her undergraduate degree from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and an MBA from the Paul Merage School of Business at the University of California, Irvine.

"Developing teammates across DaVita has been a highlight of my career," said Hendrickson. "As CPO, I look forward to building on this momentum and leading our people team to champion our mission of being an employer of choice, fostering an environment where our people thrive."

As CSO, Phillips will expand his leadership role to oversee both DaVita Venture Group (DVG) and the corporate strategy function. During his tenure, he has led strategic initiatives and investments that support patients across all stages of kidney health. Phillips has a background in healthcare strategy and experience that spans services, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. He holds a bachelor's degree from Lafayette College and an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.

Rodriguez added, "Steve's leadership reflects what's possible when we challenge the status quo in healthcare. His ability to stretch beyond traditional models and forge bold collaborations positions DaVita to lead in delivering innovative, patient-centered solutions."

"We're at an exciting inflection point in healthcare, where new technologies are rapidly transforming care and improving outcomes," said Phillips. "I'm honored to help shape meaningful transformation in kidney care and chronic disease management."

These appointments underscore DaVita's commitment to bold, visionary leadership in healthcare. As care continues to evolve—driven by advancing technologies and changing patient needs—our leaders are focused on shaping solutions that improve outcomes, strengthen communities, and set new standards for care. Together, they will help drive innovation and foster a culture where both patients and teammates can thrive.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2025, DaVita served approximately 293,200 patients at 3,247 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,662 centers were located in the United States and 585 centers were located in 14 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

