DaVita Appoints New Chief Information Officer

Madhu Narasimhan named to leadership role to accelerate technology-based innovations at DaVita

DENVER, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita, a leading provider of kidney care services, today announced that Madhu Narasimhan will assume the role of chief information officer (CIO), effective June 3, 2024.

Madhu Narasimhan, DaVita CIO

In this leadership position, Narasimhan will be responsible for accelerating the implementation of DaVita's industry-leading health technology platforms. She will oversee DaVita's technology innovation strategy, including enterprise priorities like Center Without Walls™ (CWOW®), a proprietary cloud-based patient data platform that streamlines workflows and facilitates access to data across care teams and points of care.

"We've built a strong technology foundation and now we're ready to accelerate our digital transformation," said Javier Rodriguez, chief executive officer for DaVita. "Under Madhu's leadership, we're well-positioned to drive holistic, patient-centric care that's enabled by a robust technology platform."

Narasimhan has nearly two decades of experience in digital transformation, integrated technology, product management and strategic delivery. She previously served as the Global Head of Innovation for Wells Fargo and led product, technology, and enterprise clinical systems for Kaiser Permanente.

"I'm excited to leverage previous experiences, and DaVita's industry leading technology to help streamline the care experience for patients with some of the most complex care needs in our healthcare system," said Narasimhan. "I look forward to helping lead transformations across DaVita to better integrate data and create efficient workflows that foster greater collaboration across sites of care."

Narasimhan earned a master's degree in computer science from the University of California, Riverside and a bachelor of engineering degree in computer science from Birla Institute of Technology, India. She has completed executive programs at Harvard Business School and Stanford Business School. Narasimhan also holds multiple technology patents, and was one of 20 technology leaders invited to a discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) hosted by the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.

To learn more about DaVita and its leadership, visit DaVita.com/About.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of March 31, 2024, DaVita served approximately 258,600 patients at 3,092 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,665 centers were located in the United States and 427 centers were located in 12 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the risks identified in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DaVita disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, except as may be otherwise required by law.

