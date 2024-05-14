DaVita Celebrates Corporate Citizenship Achievements with Release of 2023 Community Care Report

DENVER, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DaVita (NYSE: DVA) published its 2023 Community Care Report, underscoring its dedication to corporate social responsibility and commitment to setting a new standard for health care services. DaVita's annual Community Care Report examines progress toward its 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals to help improve the lives of patients and support the health of communities globally.

The report highlights 2023 milestones across five strategic focus areas:

"The sustained progress outlined in this report underscores our vision for an unwavering pursuit of a healthier tomorrow," said Javier Rodriguez, chief executive officer for DaVita. "Building a healthier tomorrow begins with excellence in patient care and extends to our positive impact on the communities we serve. I'm proud to work alongside dedicated teammates who are deeply committed to uplifting our patients, each other and our world."

Following are 2023 standout achievements from each of the five focus areas reflected in the report.

Patient Care

8,000+ DaVita patients received a kidney transplant, the provider's highest number of annual transplants to date

37,000+ people participated in Kidney Smart®, DaVita's award-winning kidney disease education program, which is available in more than ten languages

DaVita conducted unique health equity and social determinants of health pilot programs across the country focused on transplant equity and community-based chronic kidney disease education

DaVita launched Mozarc Medical with Medtronic, a new kidney health technology company dedicated to improving access to home dialysis

Teammate Engagement

49,000+ clinical teammates are a part of DaVita's innovative career pathways program, Clinical Ladders

2,300+ teammates are pursuing or have received their nursing degree, funded by DaVita, as part of its Bridge to Your Dreams program

~60% of DaVita facility administrators and managers have been promoted internally

Operational managers who lead DaVita's dialysis centers are 78% women and 40% people of color

Environmental Stewardship

DaVita's virtual power purchase agreements continued to produce enough renewable energy to power 100% of its U.S. operations

DaVita's net-zero dialysis center, the first of its kind in the U.S., became operational

More than 100 million gallons of water were saved through water efficiency projects

DaVita became the only North American health care provider to receive a CDP climate change score in the highest "Leadership" category, with a score of "A-"

Healthy Communities

The 2023 DaVita Health Tour provided thousands of community members across the country with free health screenings and education focused on kidney health

DaVita teammates recorded 43,000+ volunteer hours, contributing to a record-setting year for volunteerism

DaVita and the American Diabetes Association collaborated to provide educational content aimed at helping those living with diabetes prevent and manage kidney disease

Through support from the DaVita Giving Foundation, the Food is Medicine Coalition provided more than 140,000 medically tailored meals to people with food insecurity and medical nutrition needs, including individuals living with end stage kidney disease

Leading with Integrity & Accountability

99.9% of DaVita teammates completed annual compliance training in 2023, contributing to more than 90,000 hours dedicated to compliance learning and development

To learn more about DaVita's vision for corporate citizenship or to download the full report, visit DaVita.com/CommunityCare.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of March 31, 2024, DaVita served approximately 258,600 patients at 3,092 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,665 centers were located in the United States and 427 centers were located in 12 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

