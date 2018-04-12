DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu

DENVER, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, a division of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States, today announced that the company has been certified as a "Freedom-Centered Workplace" by WorldBlu. This is the 11th consecutive year the company has been recognized on the list, formerly known as "most democratic" workplaces.

"Our teammates have a central role in shaping the future of DaVita and our ability to innovate," said Kent Thiry, chairman and CEO of DaVita. "Creating a freedom-based environment where individual voices are heard is essential in that journey."

DaVita engages the company's 75,000 teammates and regularly seeks their input on both small and large matters that impact the direction of the company. "Town Halls" and "Voice of the Village" calls serve as opportunities for teammates to hear directly from senior leaders and ask questions about the business, policies, strategic direction and more. Teammates also have opportunities to recognize one another for exemplifying the company's core values.

In every respect, down to long-established financial and benefits-related practices, DaVita operates less as a company and more as a Village, valuing the voice of its teammates in many instances of decision making. When it became clear that DaVita teammates weren't collectively satisfied with the profit sharing options offered, the tenets of organizational democracy were deployed to allow teammates to weigh in on their profit sharing preference.

DaVita also emphasizes collaboration and teamwork to deliver optimal patient outcomes. DaVita has been recognized as a clinical leader in two reports from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS): Five-Star Quality Rating program and the Quality Incentive program.

Organizations become eligible for a spot on the WorldBlu List of Most Freedom-Centered Workplaces™ after teammates complete The WorldBlu Freedom at Work™ Assessment, a survey evaluating their practice of the WorldBlu 10 Principles of Organizational Democracy™. The assessment was developed based on a decade of research into what makes a successful freedom-centered company. Organizations from the for-profit and non-profit sectors that have been in operation for at least one full year and have five or more employees can apply for the certification.

About DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that through its operating divisions provides a variety of health care services to patient populations throughout the United States and abroad. A leading provider of dialysis services in the United States, DaVita Kidney Care treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita Kidney Care strives to improve patients' quality of life by innovating clinical care, and by offering integrated treatment plans, personalized care teams and convenient health-management services. As of Dec. 31, 2017, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,510 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 198,000 patients. The company also operated 237 outpatient dialysis centers located in 11 countries outside the United States. DaVita Kidney Care supports numerous programs dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change in communities around the world. The company's leadership development initiatives and social responsibility efforts have been recognized by Fortune, Modern Healthcare, Newsweek and WorldBlu. For more information, please visit DaVita.com.

