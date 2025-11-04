DaVita Marks 25 Years of Innovation with Breakthrough Kidney Care Research at ASN Kidney Week 2025

Six new studies from DaVita Clinical Research spotlight improved outcomes with GLP-1 use, advancements in treatments, transplant access and end-of-life care

DENVER and HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita, a steadfast leader in kidney care research and innovation, is unveiling six new studies at the American Society of Nephrology's (ASN) Kidney Week 2025, taking place Nov. 5-9 in Houston, Texas. These studies reflect DaVita's ongoing commitment to advancing kidney treatment through data-driven insights — spanning dialysis treatments, including emerging pathways to middle molecule clearance, and expanding access to transplantation, end-of-life care and more. As DaVita celebrates 25 years of clinical innovation, its research continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in improving outcomes and quality of life for patients with kidney disease.

"Kidney Week isn't just a conference — it's a catalyst," said Steven Brunelli, MD, vice president of research for DaVita. "This year's data challenges conventional thinking and pushes the boundaries of what kidney care can be. From smarter treatments to more equitable transplant access, our research is redefining the patient journey."

DaVita will showcase groundbreaking research at the upcoming event, highlighted by an oral presentation from Dr. Steven Brunelli titled "GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use Associated with Improvement in Hospitalization Rates in Patients with ESKD." This study, which explores how GLP-1 receptor agonists may reduce hospitalizations among patients with end-stage kidney disease, was authored by Rizwan Qazi (Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada), Terrence Bjordahl (University of Utah, Department of Medicine, Division of Nephrology), and DaVita researchers Steph Karpinski, Scott Sibbel, Eric Weinhandl, Francesca Tentori and Steven Brunelli. The project originated from DaVita's innovative program inviting independent medical directors to submit research ideas, ensuring studies reflect real-world perspectives from prescribing nephrologists.

This year, poster presentations from DaVita will include:

Associations of Comorbid Conditions with Outcomes in Patients Initiating Home Dialysis Authors: Eric Weinhandl, Mark Shapiro, Bernie del Rosario, Michelle Cassin, Mihran Naljayan

Positive Clinical Outcomes for In-Center Nocturnal Patients Observed in Certain Subgroups Authors: Claire Ryan, Scott Sibbel, Mark Shapiro, Michelle Cassin, Mihran Naljayan, Eric Weinhandl, Steven M. Brunelli

Referred Female Patients on Dialysis Are Equally Likely to Receive a Kidney Transplant Authors: Adam G. Walker, Francesca Tentori, Eric Weinhandl, Steven M. Brunelli

Dialysis Facility Staff Support is Crucial During Transplant Evaluation Process Authors: Humberto Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Karen-Marie Eaton, Eric Weinhandl, Steven M. Brunelli, Francesca Tentori

Health Care Use at End of Life Among Patients with ESKD Authors: Eric Weinhandl, Scott Sibbel, Francesca Tentori



"Each study we present at Kidney Week is a piece of a larger puzzle, helping translate complex data into actionable insights that our care teams can use to help make a tangible difference in patients' lives," Dr. Brunelli shared. "This isn't research for the sake of research — it's about challenging norms, closing gaps and accelerating the pace of change in kidney care."

In addition to the research presentations, DaVita is spotlighting a nephrology community focus on middle-molecule clearance, a frontier in dialysis treatment innovation. While conventional hemodialysis effectively removes small molecules, larger middle molecules — linked to chronic inflammation and cardiovascular complications — often remain. DaVita is actively exploring advanced therapies and technologies to help address this challenge and improve long-term outcomes for dialysis patients.

"As we mark 25 years of advancing kidney care, our focus is sharper than ever," Jeff Giullian, MD, chief medical officer for DaVita, said. "We're not just focused on extending life — we're working to enhance the quality of every moment for the patients we serve."

ASN Kidney Week attendees can visit booth #702 at the George R. Brown Convention Center to meet DaVita representatives and learn more about this year's presented research and resources on middle-molecule clearance. For more information, visit DaVita.com/TreatmentInnovation.

About DaVita

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2025, DaVita served approximately 293,200 patients at 3,247 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,662 centers were located in the United States and 585 centers were located in 14 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Media Contact

DaVita Newsroom

[email protected]

SOURCE DaVita