DaVita Highlights Continued Progress in Value-Based Kidney Care as CKCC Results Show Year-Over-Year Improvement

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DENVER, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita today highlighted continued progress in value-based kidney care, underscoring how sustained investment in coordinated care models is translating into improved outcomes for people living with kidney disease. That progress is evident across both industry partnerships with major insurers and scaled programs sponsored by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI).

For more than two decades, DaVita has invested in care innovation to address the complex, fragmented experience faced by people living with kidney disease. Value-based models enable whole-person, longitudinal care rather than episodic treatment.

CKCC Results Show Momentum as the Model Matures

DaVita's progress is reflected in results from the Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting (CKCC) option within CMMI's Kidney Care Choices model. As the largest ongoing federal value-based kidney care demonstration, CKCC enables providers and physicians to test and refine coordinated care approaches at scale.

Recently published performance results through 2024 show continued year-over-year improvements as the model matures.

Stronger quality outcomes: DaVita achieved a 9% improvement in its Total Quality Score, driven by gains in optimal treatment starts, patient activation and behavioral health support.

DaVita achieved a 9% improvement in its Total Quality Score, driven by gains in optimal treatment starts, patient activation and behavioral health support. Greater shared savings: DaVita entities have delivered more than $200 million in shared savings since the program's inception.

DaVita entities have delivered more than $200 million in shared savings since the program's inception. High Performers recognition: DaVita and its physician partners drove an outsized impact, accounting for 34% of the program's High Performers Pool while representing just 28% of participants.

Beyond program metrics alone, these improvements are associated with meaningful downstream effects on clinical quality and long-term population health.

Patients with access to CKCC and related value-based care programs are more likely to:

Begin kidney replacement therapy with a planned or optimal start, including increased use of home-based treatment options.

Experience lower rates of central venous catheter (CVC) use, supporting safer treatment initiation.

Have fewer missed treatments, reflecting stronger engagement and care coordination.

"People living with kidney disease often manage multiple chronic conditions, and strong outcomes depend on close collaboration across the care team," said Dr. Jeff Giullian, chief medical officer for DaVita. "Through value-based models like CKCC, DaVita works alongside partner physicians and care teams to better coordinate care beyond kidney disease and across settings. That shared approach supports earlier intervention, more prepared treatment starts, and better-informed decisions about dialysis, transplantation and care at home."

A Significant and Growing Commitment to Value-Based Care

DaVita has been engaged in value-based care arrangements for more than two decades and now manages more than $5 billion in medical costs under management. Across these models, value-based kidney care is linked to higher transplant rates and greater patient understanding of their condition, enabling more informed, proactive health decisions.

"Value-based kidney care is showing what's possible when providers are given the time and stability to invest in coordinated care," said Misha Palecek, chief transformation officer for DaVita. "We're seeing better-prepared patients, improved experiences and encouraging economics. The lessons emerging from kidney care can help inform how other complex, chronic conditions are managed across the healthcare system — if we stay the course."

Supporting Long-Term Innovation in Kidney Care

DaVita is encouraged that its integrated kidney care programs are demonstrating early signs of financial sustainability alongside improved outcomes. These results reinforce that continued focus on kidney care can drive meaningful gains in healthcare innovation more broadly, with coordinated, accountable care models offering a blueprint for transformation across the healthcare system.

To learn more about DaVita's approach to value-based kidney care, visit DaVita.com/IKC.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey— from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping support transplantation. This includes ensuring they are supported at home, in dialysis centers, in the hospital and in skilled nursing facilities. As of December 31, 2025, DaVita served approximately 295,000 patients at 3,242 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,657 centers were located in the United States and 585 centers were located in 14 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the risks identified in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DaVita disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, except as may be otherwise required by law.

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SOURCE DaVita