DaVita Inc. Schedules Capital Markets Day for September 10, 2019

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States and in 9 countries around the world, announced today that it will hold its Capital Markets Day in New York City on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will be held at:

New York Marriott East Side

525 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10017

If you plan to attend in person, please register online at http://investors.davita.com/news-and-events/capital-markets-day

Conference Call & Webcast

Capital Markets Day will be broadcast live via conference call and via webcast on our web site at investors.davita.com. Investors who are unable to listen live will be able to access the presentation and an audio replay via our website. There will be no telephone replay. You may join the call or webcast at:

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial in number: 800-369-3194

International dial in: 1-517-308-9108

Passcode: CAPITAL MARKETS

Webcast: investors.davita.com

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita is a Fortune 500® health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of June 30, 2019, DaVita served 204,900 patients at 2,723 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 248 outpatient dialysis centers in nine countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information

Investors:

Jim Gustafson

(310) 536-2585

jim.gustafson@davita.com

SOURCE DaVita Inc.

Related Links

http://davita.com

