DaVita Leads the Way in Evaluating Middle Molecule Clearance with Two New Initiatives

New U.S. data will offer first-of-its-kind evidence in patients with kidney failure

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita today announced the launch of two groundbreaking initiatives aimed to deepen the medical community's understanding of middle-molecule removal and its potential to improve outcomes for patients with kidney failure.

Research shows that when waste particles with larger molecular weight build up in the blood, patients may present higher inflammation and weakened immune response, which can contribute to adverse clinical outcomes. While benefits of middle-molecule removal have been studied internationally, there is limited evidence in the U.S. patient population. DaVita's new initiatives will be the first to generate U.S.-based data to inform care standards and improve outcomes for patients with kidney failure.

To better understand the role of middle-molecule clearance and impact on patients' outcomes, DaVita will launch two complementary evaluations that will explore the use of medium cut-off dialyzers in dialysis treatments. MODEL is a quality improvement initiative that will examine the survival of U.S. patients treated with medium cut-off dialyzers. The MEMOIRS survey is a prospective cohort study of patient-reported outcomes, comparing the experiences of patients treated with medium cut-off versus high-flux dialyzers.

"DaVita is committed to advancing the treatment of kidney failure through innovative science," said Francesca Tentori, MD, vice president of outcomes research and patient empowerment for DaVita. "By exploring how middle-molecule removal may influence long-term health as well as patients' experience of dialysis treatments, we're generating insights that will inform the future of dialysis care. This new data will provide nephrologists with much-needed evidence to prescribe the best treatment for each of their patients."

Together, the MODEL and MEMOIRS initiatives will include approximately 9,000 adults living with end stage kidney disease (ESKD) over the next two years. These large-scale reviews will investigate whether the removal of harder-to-clear waste molecules during dialysis can lead to measurable improvements in both clinical outcomes and patients' quality of life.

"At DaVita, we're persistently driving innovation across every stage of the kidney health journey. That includes reimagining how treatment can have an impact on quality of life — before, during and after treatment — so we can deliver safe, patient-centered, high-quality care," said Jeff Giullian, MD, chief medical officer for DaVita. "Now, we're spurring increased attention and momentum around treatment innovation that hasn't existed since the introduction of hemodialysis in 1945 — a breakthrough that fundamentally changed the trajectory of kidney care."

