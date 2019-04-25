DaVita to Use 100 Percent Renewable Energy

DENVER, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2022, DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) expects to use 100 percent renewable energy. The company has contracted with Longroad Energy on two virtual power purchase agreements (PPAs) facilitating the development of clean energy projects in Texas. Together, DaVita's share of these projects will generate as much renewable energy as the amount of electricity used by the company's North American operations.

"We strive to be a community first, and a company second," said Javier Rodriguez, chief executive officer for DaVita Kidney Care. "A healthy community cares for its people, its environment and future generations. Projects like this show that good business decisions can give rise to strong communities."

DaVita's share of the two projects in Texas – a wind farm and a solar farm – will generate approximately 625,000 megawatt hours of clean energy each year. This energy is the equivalent of avoiding carbon dioxide emissions from the annual electricity use of roughly 52,000 U.S. homes.

"Longroad is proud to invest in local communities that host our projects, with economic benefits including land rent payments, tax revenues that will be used for local school districts and county services, and hundreds of construction jobs," said Paul Gaynor, chief executive officer of Longroad Energy. "Providing local economic benefits while delivering low-cost, clean energy to the grid is what makes it a win-win for the local communities, electric ratepayers and environmentally responsible companies such as DaVita."

Schneider Electric Energy & Sustainability Services served as an advisor to DaVita on its selection of these projects.

"Companies like DaVita are changing the face of renewable energy generation," said John Powers, vice president of strategic renewables for Schneider Electric. "Executing a wind and a solar deal at the same time, in the same region, is an innovative strategy. Wind and solar generate electricity at different times of the day and different times of the year. By embracing both technologies simultaneously, DaVita is achieving valued diversification and helping to advance the industry. We want to congratulate DaVita for its leadership and for its commitment to clean energy for a healthy future."

DaVita is committed to environmental sustainability, implementing programs that aim to mitigate climate change and positively impacting the communities it serves. Today, DaVita continues to work toward its 2020 Environment Goals, which focus on the company's energy, water, waste, buildings and supply chain practices.

More information on DaVita's commitment to sustainability is available here.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients around the globe. Through DaVita Kidney Care and the DaVita Medical Group, DaVita is pushing for what health care could be by delivering high-quality clinical outcomes and managing the total cost of care. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. The company is the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 20 years. As of Dec. 31, 2018, DaVita served approximately 203,000 patients at 2,664 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 241 outpatient dialysis centers located in 9 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and South America. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. Since 2012, DaVita Medical Group has provided primary and ancillary care for approximately 1.7 million patients within medical groups and affiliated physician networks in California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico and Washington. To learn more about how DaVita is leading the health care evolution, please visit DaVita.com/About.

About Longroad Energy

Longroad Energy is a Boston, MA-headquartered renewable energy developer focused on developing, owning, and operating wind and solar energy projects throughout North America. Longroad Energy is owned by New Zealand Superannuation Fund, Infratil, and management.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment. www.schneider-electric.us

Contact Information

Media: Courtney Culpepper, courtney.culpepper@davita.com

SOURCE DaVita Inc.

Related Links

https://www.davita.com/

