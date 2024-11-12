DaVita's "Move It With Purpose" Sets Record Participation in Support of Global Health

More than 8,300 people joined the annual event to raise funds for Bridge of Life

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita, a leading provider of kidney care services, today announced the success of its third annual Move It With Purpose (MIWP) event with more than 8,300 participants, including DaVita teammates, friends, family and key members of the kidney care community. The month-long initiative encourages physical activity — whether it's walking, running, swimming, bicycling or other activities — to benefit Bridge of Life, a nonprofit founded by DaVita to support the prevention and treatment of chronic disease globally.

This year, participants set new records with nearly 150 events across the country and 550,000 miles of activity logged. Collectively, participants raised more than $750,000 for Bridge of Life.

"The engagement we've seen with MIWP is incredible, especially in watching it grow since it first started in 2022," said Lori Vaclavik, executive director of Bridge of Life. "We couldn't be prouder of the event's success, and the funds raised will have a direct impact on how we're able to fight against chronic illness around the world as we provide life-saving care to those in need."

Since 2007, DaVita has hosted annual fundraising events for Bridge of Life, raising more than $15 million for the organization. The funds generated through these events support Bridge of Life's mission to enhance chronic disease prevention and treatment for underserved communities worldwide. Bridge of Life provides essential screenings, delivers vital medications, and offers chronic disease education in countries including Bangladesh, Belize, Guatemala, South Africa, Vietnam, and more.

Throughout its 18-year history, Bridge of Life has benefited from the dedicated efforts of over 3,000 volunteers and the generous support of its donors. This collaboration has enabled the nonprofit to expand its reach to 34 countries, positively transforming the lives of nearly 150,000 individuals globally.

2024 Move It With Purpose sponsors include Cencora, CSL Vifor, WellDyne, Akebia Therapeutics, Wells Fargo, Henry Schein, Inc., Sidley Austin LLP, Morgan Lewis, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Staples, Universal Facilities Group, WilmerHale, Fresenius Medical Care, Akerman LLP, Crowell & Moring LLP, Mintz, Promotional Images Inc., Softserve, Bain & Company, and Mar Cor Purification.

About Bridge of Life

Bridge of Life (BOL), an independent 501(c)(3) public charity founded by DaVita Inc., is an international nonprofit organization working to strengthen health care globally through sustainable programs that prevent and treat chronic disease. Our vision is a world where all human beings have access to quality health care. We strive to empower local staff, community health workers and patients through training and education to make sustainable changes to health care. To learn more, visit bridgeoflifeinternational.org.

About DaVita

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2024, DaVita served approximately 265,400 patients at 3,113 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,660 centers were located in the United States and 453 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Media Contact:

DaVita Newsroom

[email protected]

SOURCE DaVita