Dawn Foods Completes Sale of Puerto Rico Distribution Center to Able Sales Company

JACKSON, Michigan, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods today announced the sale of its Puerto Rico distribution operation to Puerto Rico-based Able Sales Company, the leading supplier of sweeteners and ingredients to the food and pharmaceutical industries in Puerto Rico.

As part of the transaction, Dawn's local Puerto Rico team members will transition to the Able Sales Company. Dawn will continue to maintain a presence in the market with a local sales leader who remains a Dawn Foods employee. Able Sales will take full control of the Dawn facility, located in the Central Plaza Industrial Park in Cataño, Puerto Rico, in October 2019.

"This deal allows Dawn and Able Sales to focus on our respective core capabilities in the market," said Eric Metzendorf, Chief Corporate Affairs & Strategic Partnerships Officer at Dawn. "Additionally, we will continue to supply Dawn's broad range of sweet bakery products and ingredients to Able Sales to ensure our local customers and the market have access to the Dawn products they know and trust."

"We are excited by the synergies created by teaming up with Dawn," said Luis Silva, President of Able Sales Company. "The quality of their products and their capabilities for innovation are important additions to our product portfolio, while their outstanding local personnel will broaden our service capabilities. The bakery industry in Puerto Rico will grow as a result of this collaboration."

About Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has established itself as the premier bakery service provider, inspiring bakery success every day. Committed to delighting its customers around the world, Dawn Foods delivers the partnership, insights, innovations, products and bakery expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods partners with more than 40,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries and has 5,000 Team Members globally. For nearly 100 years, Dawn Foods has been a trusted advisor to its customers, helping drive their business forward. For more information about the company, its products and culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com.

About Able Sales

Established in 1972, Able Sales is the leading supplier of sweeteners and raw materials for the food and pharmaceutical industries in Puerto Rico. Its brand, Dulce Caña, is #1 in sugar sales and present in most bakeries and manufacturing plants on the island, as well as most homes. Able Sales sees their clients as strategic partners, and has invested heavily in logistics and new technologies to enable local manufacturers to compete in the global market. Through the efforts of its over 130 committed employees, Able Sales has gained the trust of its clients by forging a strong reputation for reliability. For more information about the company, please visit www.ablesales.com

