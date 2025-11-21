GUIYANG, China, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dushan County in Qiannan Prefecture is the southern gateway to Guizhou. During the World Anti-Fascist War, the invaders pushed along the Guizhou–Guangxi Railway toward Dushan and encountered fierce resistance from the defending troops, China's 29th Army. The invaders were stopped at the Shenhe Bridge in Dushan. Chongqing, the wartime capital of China at that time, was relieved from danger. The battle in Qiannan region became a turning point in the war, and the Shenhe Bridge now stands as an important memorial landmark of the war.

Dawn of Victory: Carrying the Torch Forward in the New Journey

As the world commemorates the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War this year, Qiannan in Guizhou is building itself into a renowned tourism destination. At invitation of the International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station and a local host Luna, Tim, an adventure enthusiast from the United States, and his friend Bubble embark on a journey in Qiannan to explore the history and local scenery.

Their first stop is the Maolan National Nature Reserve, where they trek through the Karst primeval forest and try rope rappelling. Through this modern style of adventure tourism, they begin to appreciate the hardships faced by Chinese soldiers and civilians who defended their homeland during the war. They then visit the Limingguan Pass in Libo county, a historical site, learning the moving stories behind the battles here and how Chinese troops and local residents stood together with extraordinary resilience against aggression. Their final stop is the Shenhe Bridge, known as "the last bridge," where they hear the story of U.S. Army Major Frank A. Gleason of the allied forces in China, who was in charge of defence at the bridge. Major Gleason decidedly destroyed the bridge and stopped Japanese troops moving towards north.

Throughout the journey, Tim, Bubble, and Luna all draw strength from the memory of an entire nation united in the face of aggression. In Guizhou's landscapes, the mountains keep the stories of the past and the underground karst rivers carry the ink of memory, all woven with the resilience of life and the preciousness of peace. After the journey, three travelers express their common thoughts, remember history, respect heroes, cherish peace, and create a better future. As Tim says, "The courage to protect our shared homeland will always be louder than the sound of war."

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/v_ux1xnDa-4

