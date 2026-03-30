DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER and YEAR END 2025 RESULTS

MIDLAND, Texas, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) (the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth quarter 2025 Highlights

Recognized Fee revenue of $22.9 million, a 67% increase over the fourth quarter of 2024

Net income of $0.6 million, $0.02 per share

Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million in the fourth quarter, up 248% compared to fourth quarter of 2024

Successful initial deployments of new single node channels in the field

Full-Year 2025 Highlights

Increased Fee revenue 16% year-over-year to $61.9 million

Net loss of $1.9 million, $0.06 per share, compared to $4.1 million in 2024, $0.13 per share

Generated operating cash flow of $14.0 million and free-cash-flow of $7.2 million

Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million, 139% increase year-over-year

Significant purchase of new single node channels to invest in future profitability

Adjusted EBITDA and Free-cash-flow are non-GAAP measures. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial and Other Measures" below for our definitions and reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Free-cash-flow.

Management Comment

Tony Clark, Dawson's President and CEO, commented, "I am proud of the continued progress the Dawson team made during 2025, generating $14.0 million of cash from our operations, and reinvesting a portion of that into new single node channels to strengthen our foundation for profitability in our future. We are continually monitoring our cost structure and reduced our general and administrative expenses by 9% year-over-year. Specifically, we implemented an AI software process in the mapping of our receiver points to reduce processing time from five employees over 6-7 weeks to one employee over 3-5 hours. As we continue to invest in these initiatives, we expect to improve our profitability.

We believe that we have a significant competitive advantage for larger seismic jobs due to our high channel count and our quantity of vibrator energy source units and have observed significant demand for our new equipment from our customers. We have expanded our customer base to include more unconventional exploration such as carbon capture, geothermal, and critical rare-earth minerals as well as other usages of seismic acquisition capabilities.

We believe that the Dawson team has shown continuous improvement over the past two years, which is evidenced by the continued improvement in our profitability metrics. We expect that improvement to continue into 2026."

Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported revenues of $27.0 million, an increase of 72% compared to $15.6 million for the comparable quarter ended December 31, 2024. Revenue included reimbursable revenue of $4.0 million and $1.9 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. Gross margin1[1] was 23% for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024.

We generated net income of $0.6 million or $0.02 per common share. The Company generated Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported revenues of $75.6 million, an increase of 2% compared to $74.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Revenue included reimbursable revenue of $13.7 million and $20.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. Gross margin1 was 21% for the years ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, we generated a net loss of $1.9 million or $0.06 per common share, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million or $0.13 per common share in the prior year. The Company generated Adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $2 million in the year ended December 31, 2024.

Operations Update

The Company had one large channel crew and three smaller channel crews operating in the fourth quarter in the United States and into the first quarter of 2026. High crew utilization in the fourth quarter resulted in improved margins and profitability, and we expect an increase in utilization and revenue in the first quarter of 2026. We resumed our Canadian operations in the fourth quarter of 2025 with two crews and moved into the first quarter of 2026 with three large channel count crews. We anticipate our Canadian operations to have a successful first quarter.

Capital Budget and Liquidity

In 2025, we generated $14.0 million in cash flows from our operations, and increased our cash balance to $4.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.4 million at December 31, 2024. In October 2025, we entered into a revolving credit facility with a maximum lender commitment amount of $5 million, a borrowing base of $4.9 million, and no balance outstanding at December 31, 2025. We believe that our cash on hand, operating cash flows and cash available under our revolving credit facility are sufficient to fund our cash flow requirements as well as our debt obligations.

The Company's Board of Directors approved a capital budget of $3 million for 2026, including the final payment under the single node channel purchase of $0.9 million, which was made in January 2026.

About Dawson

Dawson Geophysical Company is a leading provider of North American onshore seismic data acquisition services with operations throughout the continental United States and Canada. Dawson acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data solely for its clients, ranging from major oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's preliminary and unaudited results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included in this press release information about the Company's Adjusted EBITDA and Free-cash-flow, non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as our net income (loss), before (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income tax expense or benefit, (iii) depreciation, depletion and amortization and (iv) other unusual or non-recurring charges, such as strategic transaction costs2 or severance expenses. The Company defines Free-cash-flow as our operating cash flow, minus our investing cash flow. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Free-cash-flow as a supplemental financial measure to assess:

the financial performance of its assets without regard to financing methods, capital structures, taxes or historical cost basis;

its operating performance over time in relation to other companies that own similar assets and that the Company believes calculate Adjusted EBITDA in a similar manner; and

the ability of the Company's assets to generate cash sufficient for the Company to pay potential interest costs.

The Company also understands that such data are used by investors to assess the Company's performance. However, the terms Adjusted EBITDA and Free-cash-flow are not defined under GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of operating income or operating performance presented in accordance with GAAP. When assessing the Company's operating performance, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flow from operating activities or other cash flow data calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's Adjusted EBITDA or Free-cash-flow may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA or Free-cash-flow or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA or Free-cash-flow in the same manner as the Company. Further, the results presented by Adjusted EBITDA or Free-cash-flow cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes: interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. A reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA to its net loss is presented in the table following the text of this press release.

Discussions with Controlling Stockholder

As of December 31, 2025, Wilks Brothers, LLC ("Wilks") and its affiliates control approximately 80% of our common stock. We have been in discussion with Wilks and certain of its affiliates with respect to one or more transactions involving assets owned by Wilks and/or certain of its affiliates, which may include, among other things, asset contributions or sales, a business combination transaction or other similar transactions. In connection with these discussions, we incurred $528,000 in expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025, which is included in general and administrative expense in our consolidated statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2025.

There is no guarantee that we will enter into a definitive agreement with any such parties regarding any such transaction. The terms of any potential agreement between us and Wilks, and/or any of its affiliates, would be contingent on certain conditions, including completion of due diligence and the negotiation of definitive transaction documents. Our Board of Directors has formed a special committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee"), which has retained independent legal and financial advisors, to evaluate, negotiate and make recommendations to the Board regarding any such transaction with Wilks and/or its affiliates, including whether to pursue or decline to pursue any proposed transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

In accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company cautions that all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events, operations or financial results, and regarding technological advancements and our financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives of our management including statements under "Management Comment" for future operations; statements regarding our expectations regarding liquidity; statements regarding the anticipated benefits of our purchased single node channels; and statements regarding any potential transaction(s) with our controlling stockholder and any of its affiliates. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "aim," "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "continues," "could," "intends," "goals," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts" or "potential" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such forward‑looking statements are based on the beliefs of our management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‑looking statements as a result of certain factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's ability to execute its business strategies and plans for growth; the efficacy of the purchased single node channels; the failure to operationalize the acquired equipment in a timely manner or at all; risks associated with the Company's ability to finance the transaction contemplated by the Purchase Agreement; risks relating to any potential transaction(s) with our controlling stockholder and any of its affiliates, the impact on our stock price of such potential transaction(s), our ability to consummate any such transaction, and our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of any such potential transaction(s); our status as a controlled public company, which exempts us from certain corporate governance requirements; the limited market for our common stock; the impact of general economic, industry, market or political conditions, including tariffs; dependence upon energy industry spending; changes in exploration and production spending by our customers and changes in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development; the results of operations and financial condition of our customers, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and markets; changes in economic conditions; surplus in the supply of oil and the ability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, to agree on and comply with supply limitations; the potential for contract delays; reductions or cancellations of service contracts; limited number of customers; credit risk related to our customers; reduced utilization; high fixed costs of operations and high capital requirements; industry competition; external factors affecting the Company's crews such as weather interruptions and inability to obtain land access rights of way; whether the Company enters into turnkey or day rate contracts; crew productivity; risks that the Company's cash reserves, liquidity or capital resources may be insufficient; risks associated with the identification of suitable acquisition candidates and the successful, efficient execution of acquisition transactions, the integration of any such acquisition candidates, the value of those acquisitions to our customers and shareholders, and the financing of such acquisitions; risks related to our indebtedness and compliance with covenants contained in our revolving credit note; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies and plans for growth; the failure to operationalize the new single node channels in a timely manner or at all; disruptions in the global economy, including the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the U.S. and Iran conflict, and the unrest in the Middle East, export controls and financial and economic sanctions imposed on certain industry sectors and parties as a result of the developments and broader consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the U.S. and Iran conflict, and the unrest in the Middle East related activities, and whether or not a future transaction or other action occurs that causes the Company to be delisted from Nasdaq and no longer be required to make filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The cautionary statements made in this press release should be read as applying to all related forward‑looking statements wherever they appear in this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward‑looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

























Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(unaudited)







Operating revenues





















Fee revenue $ 22,940

$ 13,752

$ 61,876

$ 53,479 Reimbursable revenue

4,010



1,885



13,749



20,675



26,950



15,637



75,625



74,154























Operating costs:





















Fee operating expenses

17,644



10,634



48,860



42,346 Reimbursable operating expenses

4,010



1,885



13,749



20,675 Operating expenses

21,654



12,519



62,609



63,021 General and administrative

2,575



2,599



9,010



9,946 Depreciation and amortization

1,876



1,353



5,670



5,736



26,105



16,471



77,289



78,703























Income (loss) from operations

845



(834)



(1,664)



(4,549)























Other income (expense):





















Interest income

19



18



117



308 Interest expense

(331)



(39)



(536)



(159) Other income (expense), net

36



24



148



288 Income (loss) before income tax

569



(831)



(1,935)



(4,112)























Income tax benefit (expense):

—



29



(6)



(7)























Net Income (loss)

569



(802)



(1,941)



(4,119)























Other comprehensive income (loss):





















Net unrealized income (loss) on foreign exchange

rate translation

10



(330)



386



(571)























Comprehensive income (loss) $ 579

$ (1,132)

$ (1,555)

$ (4,690)























Basic income (loss) per share of common stock $ 0.02

$ (0.03)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.13)























Diluted income (loss) per share of common stock $ 0.02

$ (0.03)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.13)























Weighted average equivalent common shares

outstanding

31,047,910



30,983,437



31,016,792



30,879,855























Weighted average equivalent common shares

outstanding - assuming dilution

31,047,910



30,983,437



31,016,792



30,879,855

DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share data)



















December 31,

December 31,





2025

2024

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,907

$ 1,385

Short-term investments



370



—

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $250













at December 31, 2025 and 2024



9,389



9,970

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



7,169



3,186

Total current assets



21,835



14,541

















Property and equipment



254,017



238,064

Less accumulated depreciation



(223,242)



(225,085)

Property and equipment, net



30,775



12,979

















Operating lease right-of-use assets



3,036



3,002

















Intangibles, net



364



348

















Total assets

$ 56,010

$ 30,870

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 9,578

$ 3,381

Accrued liabilities:













Payroll costs and other taxes



1,474



2,014

Other



994



830

Deferred revenue



7,477



1,570

Current maturities of notes payable and finance leases



6,232



1,010

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities



1,082



1,125

Total current liabilities



26,837



9,930

















Long-term liabilities:













Notes payable and finance leases, net of current maturities



11,324



1,512

Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities



2,024



2,131

Deferred tax liabilities, net



17



16

Total long-term liabilities



13,365



3,659

















Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)





























Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock-par value $1.00 per share; 4,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding



—



—

Common stock-par value $0.01 per share; 35,000,000 shares authorized,













31,052,840 and 30,983,437 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025













and December 31, 2024, respectively



311



310

Additional paid-in capital



157,154



157,073

Accumulated deficit



(139,560)



(137,619)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net



(2,097)



(2,483)

Total stockholders' equity



15,808



17,281

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 56,010

$ 30,870



DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and amounts in thousands)



















Year Ended December 31,





2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss

$ (1,941)

$ (4,119)

















Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



5,670



5,736

Non-cash operating lease cost



925



1,137

Non-cash compensation



130



473

Deferred income tax expense



—



1

Bad debt expense



177



—

Gain on disposal of assets



(439)



(409)

Other



11



(11)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:













Decrease in accounts receivable



830



2,543

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets



(1,903)



5,653

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable



6,140



(128)

Decrease in accrued liabilities



(422)



(1,244)

Decrease in operating lease liabilities



(1,108)



(1,239)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue



5,907



(10,259)

















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



13,977



(1,866)

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures, net of non-cash capital expenditures summarized below



(6,831)



(1,865)

Proceeds from disposal of assets



468



533

Proceeds from insurance claim



—



332

Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments



—



265

Acquisition of short-term investments



(370)



—

















Net cash used in investing activities



(6,733)



(735)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Principal payments on notes payable



(2,666)



(947)

Principal payments on finance leases



(934)



(680)

Borrowings on line of credit (related party)



3,500



—

Repayments on line of credit (related party)



(3,500)



—

Tax withholdings related to stock based compensation awards



(48)



(76)

Other



(35)



—

Dividends paid



—



(9,860)

















Net cash used in financing activities



(3,683)



(11,563)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(39)



(223)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



3,522



(14,387)

















Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,385



15,772

















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 4,907

$ 1,385

















Supplemental cash flow information:













Cash paid for interest

$ 429

$ 159

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 9

$ 59

Cash received for income taxes

$ 70

$ 17

















Non-cash operating, investing and financing activities:













Increase (decrease) in accrued purchases of property and equipment

$ —

$ (332)

Finance leases incurred

$ 1,116

$ 1,326

Increase in right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

$ 909

$ 977

Financed equipment purchases

$ 15,450

$ —

Financed insurance premiums

$ 2,036

$ 204

















Calculation of free-cash-flow













Net cash provided by (used in) operations

$ 13,977

$ (1,866)

Less: Net cash used in investing activities



(6,733)



(735)

Free-cash-flow

$ 7,244

$ (2,601)



Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net (Loss) Income (amounts in thousands)





































Three Months Ended December 31,

2025 US

2025 CA

2025 Consol.

2024 US

2024 CA

2024 Consol. Net income (loss) $ 1,701

$ (1,132)

$ 569

$ (355)

$ (447)

$ (802) Depreciation and amortization

1,641



235



1,876



1,141



212



1,353 Interest expense (income), net

301



11



312



11



10



21 Income tax benefit

—



—



—



(29)



—



(29) EBITDA

3,643



(886)



2,757



768



(225)



543 Strategic transaction costs

528



—



528



—



—



— Severance expense

—



—



—



400



—



400 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,171

$ (886)

$ 3,285

$ 1,168

$ (225)

$ 943





































Year Ended December 31,

2025 US

2025 CA

2025 Consol.

2024 US

2024 CA

2024 Consol. Net (loss) income $ (4,082)

$ 2,141

$ (1,941)

$ (4,907)

$ 788

$ (4,119) Depreciation and amortization

4,859



811



5,670



4,752



984



5,736 Interest expense (income), net

395



24



419



(146)



(3)



(149) Income tax expense

6



—



6



7



—



7 EBITDA

1,178



2,976



4,154



(294)



1,769



1,475 Strategic transaction costs

528



—



528



—



—



— Severance expense

—



—



—



486



—



486 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,706

$ 2,976

$ 4,682

$ 192

$ 1,769

$ 1,961

Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Cash Provided By (Used in) Operating Activities (amounts in thousands)





































Three Months Ended December 31,

2025 US

2025 CA

2025 Consol.

2024 US

2024 CA

2024 Consol. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 3,450

$ (1,364)

$ 2,086

$ (2,788)

$ (2,637)

$ (5,425) Changes in working capital and other items

365



536



901



3,954



2,469



6,423 Non-cash adjustments to net income (loss)

(172)



(58)



(230)



(398)



(57)



(455) EBITDA

3,643



(886)



2,757



768



(225)



543 Strategic transaction costs

528



—



528



—



—



— Severance expense

—



—



—



400



—



400 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,171

$ (886)

$ 3,285

$ 1,168

$ (225)

$ 943





































Year Ended December 31,

2025 US

2025 CA

2025 Consol.

2024 US

2024 CA

2024 Consol. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 7,694

$ 6,283

$ 13,977

$ (2,821)

$ 955

$ (1,866) Changes in working capital and other items

(5,512)



(3,079)



(8,591)



3,928



1,023



4,951 Non-cash adjustments to net (loss) income

(1,004)



(228)



(1,232)



(1,401)



(209)



(1,610) EBITDA

1,178



2,976



4,154



(294)



1,769



1,475 Strategic transaction costs

528



—



528



—



—



— Severance expense

—



—



—



486



—



486 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,706

$ 2,976

$ 4,682

$ 192

$ 1,769

$ 1,961

Statements of Operations by operating segment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.





































Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Year Ended December 31, 2025

USA Operations

Canada Operations

Consolidated

USA Operations

Canada Operations

Consolidated Operating revenues

































Fee revenue $ 20,444

$ 2,496

$ 22,940

$ 46,350

$ 15,526

$ 61,876 Reimbursable revenue

3,995



15



4,010



13,484



265



13,749



24,439



2,511



26,950



59,834



15,791



75,625



































Operating costs:

































Fee operating expenses

14,662



2,982



17,644



37,748



11,112



48,860 Reimbursable operating expenses

3,995



15



4,010



13,484



265



13,749 Operating expenses

18,657



2,997



21,654



51,232



11,377



62,609 General and administrative

2,173



402



2,575



7,565



1,445



9,010 Depreciation and amortization

1,641



235



1,876



4,859



811



5,670



22,471



3,634



26,105



63,656



13,633



77,289



































Income (loss) from operations

1,968



(1,123)



845



(3,822)



2,158



(1,664)



































Other income (expense):

































Interest income

17



2



19



92



25



117 Interest expense

(318)



(13)



(331)



(487)



(49)



(536) Other income (expense), net

34



2



36



141



7



148 Income (loss) before income tax

1,701



(1,132)



569



(4,076)



2,141



(1,935) Current

—



—



—



(6)



—



(6) Deferred

—



—



—



—



—



— Income tax expense

—



—



—



(6)



—



(6) Net income (loss) $ 1,701

$ (1,132)

$ 569

$ (4,082)

$ 2,141

$ (1,941)



































Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,171

$ (886)

$ 3,285

$ 1,706

$ 2,976

$ 4,682





































Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Year Ended December 31, 2024

USA Operations

Canada Operations

Consolidated

USA Operations

Canada Operations

Consolidated Operating revenues

































Fee revenue $ 9,488

$ 4,264

$ 13,752

$ 40,748

$ 12,731

$ 53,479 Reimbursable revenue

1,728



157



1,885



20,481



194



20,675



11,216



4,421



15,637



61,229



12,925



74,154



































Operating costs:

































Fee operating expenses

6,604



4,030



10,634



32,797



9,549



42,346 Reimbursable operating expenses

1,728



157



1,885



20,481



194



20,675 Operating expenses

8,332



4,187



12,519



53,278



9,743



63,021 General and administrative

2,126



473



2,599



8,542



1,404



9,946 Depreciation and amortization

1,141



212



1,353



4,752



984



5,736



11,599



4,872



16,471



66,572



12,131



78,703



































(Loss) income from operations

(383)



(451)



(834)



(5,343)



794



(4,549)



































Other income (expense):

































Interest income

14



4



18



260



48



308 Interest expense

(25)



(14)



(39)



(114)



(45)



(159) Other income (expense), net

10



14



24



297



(9)



288 (Loss) income before income tax

(384)



(447)



(831)



(4,900)



788



(4,112) Income tax benefit (expense)

29



—



29



(7)



—



(7) Net (loss) income $ (355)

$ (447)

$ (802)

$ (4,907)

$ 788

$ (4,119)



































Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,168

$ (225)

$ 943

$ 192

$ 1,769

$ 1,961

____________________ 1 Defined as fee revenues less fee operating expenses, divided by fee revenues

SOURCE Dawson Geophysical Company