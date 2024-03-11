DAX Copilot to Automate the Creation of Clinical Documentation, Reduce Physician Burnout, and Expand Access to Care Deployed Enterprise-Wide at Stanford Health Care

DAX Copilot automates clinical notetaking during patient visits, reducing administrative workloads linked to physician burnout and freeing clinicians to provide personalized care to more patients each day

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, a Microsoft Company, today announced that Stanford Health Care - Stanford Medicine is deploying Nuance Dragon® Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™) Copilot across the enterprise to reduce heavy administrative workloads that lead to physician burnout and expand access to personalized, high-quality care by automating the creation of clinical documentation during patient exams.

Stanford Health Care joins more than 200 organizations that are helping to alleviate clinician burnout and improve patient care with DAX Copilot. Using Nuance's proven conversational, ambient, and generative AI, DAX Copilot automatically and securely drafts clinical summaries of exam room or telehealth conversations in seconds for immediate review and entry in the EHR. It frees physicians to see more patients each day by significantly reducing the time needed to create and complete clinical documentation.

Stanford Health Care's deployment of DAX Copilot highlights its leadership in using state-of-the-art technology to optimize administrative efficiency, enhance care quality and value, increase access to care among the communities it serves, and train the next generation of clinicians to advance precision care. In a preliminary survey of Stanford Health Care clinicians using DAX Copilot, 96% of physicians stated that it was easy to use, and 78% reported that it expedited clinical notetaking. About two-thirds reported that DAX Copilot saved time.

"DAX Copilot is part of our broader strategy to leverage AI to transform the health care experience for our providers and the patients we serve. By automating clinical documentation, we can increase efficiency while improving the quality of the clinical data captured during each encounter," said Dr. Michael A. Pfeffer, Chief Information Officer and Associate Dean, Stanford Health Care and Stanford School of Medicine. "Backed by Nuance and Microsoft, DAX Copilot has shown significant value for our physicians who used the solution during our initial pilot deployment. Patients whose providers participated in the pilot also appreciated having their doctor's full and undivided attention during clinic or telehealth visits. We're looking forward to rolling the solution out across all of our facilities and clinics."

"Stanford Health Care has a discerning and highly regarded approach to adopting technological and clinical innovation to meaningfully improve healthcare experiences, efficiency and outcomes," said Robert Dahdah, CVP, Global Healthcare and Life Sciences, Microsoft. "Its deployment of DAX Copilot strongly aligns with that proven approach by applying state-of-the-art AI from Nuance and Microsoft to empower its clinicians, expand care access for its diverse patient population, and train new physicians to deliver high-quality, personalized precision care."

Part of the larger family of Dragon-solutions, DAX Copilot gives healthcare organizations the ability to adopt a new generation of AI-powered clinical documentation applications at scale while leveraging existing investments in the trusted and extensible Nuance Dragon Medical platform. Ranked Best in KLAS for four years running, Dragon® Medical One is cloud-based speech recognition solution that acts as a workflow assistant to document clinical visits in the EHR. Used by more than 550,000 users worldwide, Dragon Medical enables clinicians to use their voices to capture the patient story efficiently and securely, interact with key clinical systems, and access information to facilitate patient care. It is known for its accuracy, reliability, and tight integration with the EHR.

