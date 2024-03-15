Nuance Introduces DAX Copilot Integrated with MEDITECH Expanse to Improve Healthcare Experiences with Clinical Documentation Automation

DAX Copilot integrated in MEDITECH Expanse builds on the long-time Nuance-MEDITECH collaboration and integration of Nuance Dragon Medical solutions to reduce clinicians' administrative workloads and expand access to personalized patient care

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance® Communications, Inc., a Microsoft Company, today announced the Nuance® Dragon® Ambient eXperience™ Copilot (DAX™ Copilot) is integrated in the MEDITECH Expanse electronic health record (EHR) system to enhance healthcare experiences and increase access to care by automating the creation of clinical documentation during patient exams.

Building on the longstanding strategic collaboration between the two companies and the integration of Nuance Dragon Medical One and MEDITECH solutions, DAX Copilot integrated in MEDITECH Expanse uses proven conversational, ambient, and generative AI to draft clinical notes during in-person and telehealth patient visits for immediate physician review. DAX Copilot significantly reduces the time and cognitive burdens of clinical documentation that are associated with clinician burnout and enables physicians to focus on delivering personalized care to more patients each day.

DAX Copilot integrated in MEDITECH Expanse closely supports MEDITECH's strategy to advance new technologies and care models, reduce clinician burdens, improve patient satisfaction, and provide patient-centered precision care. As a long-time strategic partner and a member of the MEDITECH Alliance Program, Nuance already supports MEDITECH Expanse with the Dragon Medical portfolio.

"We are pleased to formally welcome Nuance to the MEDITECH Alliance," says MEDITECH Associate Vice President Jeff Kimball. "MEDITECH has a longstanding relationship with Nuance through our EHR's integration with Nuance's Dragon speech recognition software. With DAX Copilot, we will extend our support for conversational and ambient AI to further reduce the documentation burden on today's busy clinicians."

"DAX Copilot is well-aligned with MEDITECH's strategy to accelerate innovation and fundamentally improve physician and patient experiences, clinical efficiency, and healthcare costs and outcomes," said Robert Dahdah, CVP, Global Health and Life Sciences, Microsoft. "It also enhances MEDITECH customer investments in Dragon Medical solutions with state-of-the art generative AI capabilities for clinical documentation automation backed by the extensive resources of Nuance and Microsoft."

More than 200 organizations are helping to alleviate clinician burnout and improve patient care with DAX Copilot. The solution gives healthcare organizations the ability to adopt a new generation of AI-powered clinical documentation applications at scale. DAX Copilot leverages the existing investments in the trusted Nuance Dragon Medical platform, inclusive of Dragon® Medical One, a Best in KLAS four years running cloud-based speech recognition solution that acts as a workflow assistant and documentation companion to document clinical visits in the EHR. Used by more than 550,000 users worldwide, the Dragon Medical platform enables clinicians to use their voices to capture the patient story efficiently and securely, interact with key clinical systems, and access information to facilitate patient care. It is known for its accuracy, reliability, and tight integration with the EHR.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational, ambient, and generative AI. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others. Nuance is a Microsoft company.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations around the globe to expand their vision of what's possible with Expanse, the world's most intelligent EHR platform. Expanse answers the demands of an overburdened workforce: personalized workflows, intuitive functionality, interoperable systems, and innovative AI applications, all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

