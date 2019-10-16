Daxko Acquires TennisSource to Become a Premier Solution for Tennis Facilities in the Health and Wellness Industry

TennisSource was founded by Chief Operating Officer, Richard Moore and Chief Executive Officer, Kristina Moore. "Partnering with a company that is already in the fitness market was key for us. And now, we are enhancing our capabilities to serve the tennis market by joining one of the leading solutions in the health and wellness industry," says Richard Moore, COO of TennisSource. "The Daxko team has compiled an enviable portfolio of solutions, and we easily see how our company can be a part. It is an exciting vision!"

"Our vision at Daxko is to empower the health and wellness member experience," says Ron Lamb, Daxko's CEO. "By bringing together the two primary thought leaders in the tennis club industry, Jeff VanDixhorn from Club Automation and Rich Moore from TennisSource, we are set to provide the entire tennis market with best-in-breed solutions and service."

The TennisSource team is excited to join the Daxko family to continue driving innovation for the tennis industry.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of member-based health and wellness centers—enterprise health clubs, tennis centers, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the company has grown to serve customers spanning 68 countries, 10,000 facilities and over 20 million members. To learn more, visit daxko.com.

About Club Automation

Founded in 2007, Club Automation is a leading health club management software for consumer-based businesses, including health & athletic clubs, tennis centers, and medically integrated wellness centers. Club Automation's complete web-based solution currently serves over 400 enterprise-grade facilities nationwide. For more information and product detail, visit clubautomation.com

About TennisSource

TennisSource has been doing business with sports facilities and tennis clubs for over 15 years. The company provides software to assist with the day to day management of sports facilities with an emphasis on complexity of tennis. Software components include scheduling software, online program registration software, player management, and a full point of sale application. For more information and product detail, visit TennisSource.net.

SOURCE Daxko

Related Links

http://www.daxko.com

