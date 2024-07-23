Daxko and Y-USA Launch Alliance to Strengthen YMCAs Nationwide

Strategic Alliance Focuses on Innovation, Service Delivery and Data Excellence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daxko, the leading software and integrated payments solutions provider in the health, fitness, and wellness industry, and YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the 2,600+ YMCAs across the country, today announced a new alliance to support YMCAs as they work to strengthen their communities.

Leadership of both organizations worked together to develop strategic opportunities to collaborate on solutions to meet the evolving needs of YMCAs of all sizes, enhancing their capacity to serve communities effectively. Along with initiatives focused on core member management capabilities, this agreement includes provisions for collaborative, innovative solutions that embrace data and reporting excellence as a pathway to boost member engagement and satisfaction and enhanced fundraising reporting and integrations.

"We've listened to the feedback from YMCAs across the nation and are taking action," said Jeff VanDixhorn, Daxko CEO. "By working closely with Y-USA, we are doing things differently and better, together. We have a deep-rooted history with the Y and have delivered great solutions to power it and today we are honored to be designated as a Y-USA preferred partner. We are committed to continually improving to support the Y mission. We believe this alliance will make a significant difference in helping YMCAs of all sizes succeed."

Key Aspects of the Partnership

Daxko Preferred Partner Designation: Daxko will be designated as one of Y- USA's preferred partners for YMCA CRM/member management, facility access, accounting, engagement and digital marketing. Daxko will collaborate with Y- USA to offer managed services based on Daxko solutions, setting a new standard for membership management and engagement.

Daxko will be designated as one of Y- preferred partners for YMCA CRM/member management, facility access, accounting, engagement and digital marketing. Daxko will collaborate with Y- to offer managed services based on Daxko solutions, setting a new standard for membership management and engagement. Y- USA Advisory Role: Y- USA will join the Daxko YMCA Customer Advisory Board where it will join 22 YMCA leaders in providing feedback and guidance on Daxko product and market strategy to ensure continuous improvement and relevance of Daxko's solutions in meeting the needs of communities nationwide.

Y- will join the Daxko YMCA Customer Advisory Board where it will join 22 YMCA leaders in providing feedback and guidance on Daxko product and market strategy to ensure continuous improvement and relevance of Daxko's solutions in meeting the needs of communities nationwide. Data Collaboration: Daxko and Y- USA will partner to provide enhanced Daxko data exchange data services powering nationwide membership screening and verification process as well as fuel the development of enhanced analytics that will enhance data insights and data-based decision making for YMCA Daxko clients.

"This new alliance is built on a shared commitment to strengthening YMCAs by advancing innovation and enhancing data strategies to meet their changing needs," said Suzanne McCormick, President and CEO of Y-USA. "Y-USA looks forward to working more collaboratively with Daxko. Together, we can provide YMCAs with the tools they need to create great member experiences."

This alliance comes on the heels of significant leadership changes at Daxko, including the announcement of Jeff VanDixhorn as the new CEO and the appointment of YMCA of the North CEO, Glen Gunderson, to its board of directors. Daxko is also on the horizon of introducing new fundraising integrations, enhanced API and mobile opportunities and renewed commitment to safety of members and staff and community wellbeing. These milestones reflect Daxko's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in supporting mission-driven organizations.

About Daxko

Daxko is the leading technology partner for health and fitness centers worldwide, delivering comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, and unparalleled insights. Since 1998, we have been dedicated to meeting the unique needs of health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, and key community organizations like YMCAs and JCCs. With a global presence spanning 55 countries, we empower nearly 19,000 facilities and over 25 million+ members to achieve their health and wellness goals. Join the Daxko Nation of brands, including Zen Planner, SugarWOD, Club Automation, and more, and discover the future of health and wellness at www.daxko.com.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 177 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. ymca.org

