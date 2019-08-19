Daxko Announces Joe Grieshop as Chief Marketing Officer

Grieshop, a software veteran, brings an impressive track record to Daxko with previous roles as Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Innovation Officer, President, and Managing Officer. During his career, he led three companies to be recognized on the Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies list.

"My passion is creating deeper alignment and engagement between brands and the customers they serve," shares Grieshop. "Daxko's portfolio of brands already reflects powerful solutions to address customer needs. Our next evolution will be to unearth and respond to all customers' unarticulated business outcomes to accelerate their ability to make the world a healthier and happier place."

"We are grateful to have Joe join Daxko's senior leadership team," states Ron Lamb, CEO. "His experience and keen ability to create markets, excite customers, and accelerate growth make him a welcomed addition to the Daxko family."

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology and payment solutions and experienced services to the member-based health and wellness market. Most recently, the company expanded its portfolio to offer digital marketing and website services as well as full service billing to health clubs, boutique fitness studios, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, Daxko has grown to serve customers spanning 58 countries, 10,000 facilities, and over 20 million members.



SOURCE Daxko

