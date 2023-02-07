Daxko Announces Rudy Nieto as Chief Revenue Officer and Wendy White as Chief Marketing Officer

With a combined 40 years of sales and leadership experience, Nieto and White will lead Daxko's next wave of growth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and DENVER, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daxko, the health, fitness, and wellness industry's leading software and integrated payments provider, announced today the appointment of Rudy Nieto as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Wendy White as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This announcement comes on the heels of major acquisitions that expanded the company's fitness solution portfolio and a record growth year in its nonprofit segment, where Daxko is the nation's largest provider of solutions to power YMCAs, Boys & Girls Clubs, and community recreation organizations.

"Wendy and Rudy are changemakers. Both are accomplished leaders with enviable sales and marketing skillsets that allow them to build lasting brand relevance and drive meaningful business results," said Ron Lamb, Daxko CEO. "But most importantly, they are a great culture add to the Daxko Nation and are the right team to guide our go-to-market teams though Daxko's next phase of growth."

Nieto and White will steer Daxko's growth engine by pursuing further international expansion and integrating company brands for maximum market reach and brand recognition. Nieto brings more than 20 years of executive experience as a top-level sales and business development leader with a proven track record of successfully building and leading high-performance sales teams. White's more than two decades in business-to-business technology marketing, including 10 years as a CMO in fast-growing SaaS companies, makes her ideal to lead marketing, digital professional services, and channel and partnerships. Their joint focus will be on expanding audience segments and product verticals, while guiding Daxko's expansion into new markets.

"What I see at Daxko is untapped potential and the opportunity to revolutionize health and wellness technology," said Rudy Nieto, Chief Revenue Officer at Daxko. "Throughout my career, I have developed a deep understanding of what drives growth. Daxko has all of those pieces and more. I want to help our team transform fitness delivery around the globe. I am very excited to be part of this fantastic organization."

"Daxko is incredibly well positioned to be the defining health and fitness industry brand," said Wendy White, Chief Marketing Officer at Daxko. "I'm up for the challenge of integrating our acquisitions and unlocking the unprecedented growth potential and creating even greater value for our customers."

Recent Daxko Company Growth Milestones

Acquired VFP to expand Daxko's product portfolio across the full customer continuum.

Record year in the company's not-for-profit segment, including the launch of the highly successful Project Thrive and recognition by The Stevie® Awards as a finalist for Customer Service Department of 2022.

Expanded operations with Daxko India which is tapped to employ more than 100 engineers in 2023.

Received investment from Genstar Capital and GI Partners to accelerate the company's innovation and growth.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the Daxko Nation of brands including Zen Planner, SugarWod, Club Automation, and more, serve customers spanning 55 countries, nearly 19,000 facilities, and over 25 million+ members. For more information, please visit www.daxko.com.

