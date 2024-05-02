Daxko Appoints Jeff VanDixhorn as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran leader in health and fitness industry to spearhead Daxko's next chapter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daxko, a leading software and integrated payments solutions provider in the health, fitness, and wellness industry, today announced the appointment of Jeff VanDixhorn as its Chief Executive Officer. With over 25 years of leadership experience in health and wellness, VanDixhorn brings valuable expertise as both a club operator and a fitness software CEO to his role. His appointment is a significant step forward for Daxko, focusing on innovation and customer-centered growth.

VanDixhorn becomes Daxko's third CEO, leading the company founded in 1998 to help non-profit health organizations with memberships, operations, and accounting. Daxko's growth has been driven by strategic acquisitions, notably adding industry-leading brands like Club Automation, Motionsoft, CSI, Reclique, Zen Planner, and SugarWOD. Daxko now powers nearly 40% of member-based health and wellness organizations, including large clubs, boutique studios, YMCAs, and JCCs.

"Jeff's expertise in the health and wellness sector, both as an operator and a software leader, is unmatched," commented Travis Pearson and Eli Weiss, co-chairs of Daxko's Board of Directors. "His leadership, proven track record in building teams and growing businesses, and deep customer-centric approach make him the perfect fit to lead Daxko into its next phase of growth."

VanDixhorn's career spans decades, starting with the acquisition of his first club in 1995 and subsequent expansion to include multi-purpose fitness and racquet sports facilities in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. In 2007, he co-founded Club Automation. As CEO, he led Club Automation from start-up to becoming one of the premier software platforms in the health and fitness industry. Following Daxko's acquisition of Club Automation in 2018, VanDixhorn served as Daxko chief revenue officer, playing a key role in driving the company's expansion efforts until 2022. He has since served on the Daxko board of directors until this appointment, bringing invaluable customer and market insights and expertise to the company.

"Jeff brings a humility and servant-leadership perspective that resonates with YMCAs and club customers alike," said Glen Gunderson, CEO of YMCA of the North and Daxko board member. "He is a purpose-driven and people-first leader who ensures customer needs always remain front and center. I'm confident he will harness the incredible assets of Daxko and build toward an even better future."

VanDixhorn's selection follows a thorough board process, ensuring a seamless transition and continuing Daxko's commitment to health and wellness.

"As someone who's devoted my career to health and wellness, I've seen the transformative power of life-changing software firsthand," said VanDixhorn. "At Daxko, our core values are founded on community, and as CEO, I'm committed to strengthening our ties, enhancing our legacy, and fostering deeper partnerships. With our broad market reach, there's significant growth potential. I'm dedicated to positioning Daxko to better serve our communities and to expand into adjacent markets."

About Daxko

Daxko is the leading technology partner for health and fitness centers worldwide, delivering comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, and unparalleled insights. Since 1998, we have been dedicated to meeting the unique needs of health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, and key community organizations like YMCAs and JCCs. With a global presence spanning 55 countries, we empower nearly 19,000 facilities and over 25 million+ members to achieve their health and wellness goals. Join the Daxko Nation of brands, including Zen Planner, SugarWOD, Club Automation, and more, and discover the future of health and wellness at www.daxko.com.

