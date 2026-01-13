Day & Zimmermann Secures Critical Nuclear Certifications, Expanding Capabilities in Next-Generation Energy Projects

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann's (D&Z) Maintenance and Construction division has earned the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) "NA" and "NPT" Certificates of Authorization (COA), a milestone that recognizes the company's rigorous Quality Assurance (QA) program and technical excellence in nuclear construction. The certifications authorize D&Z to fabricate, assemble, and install nuclear-code components under ASME Section III, establishing it as a sanctioned, single-source partner for nuclear construction pursuant to the highest quality and safety standards. D&Z joins an exclusive group of companies qualified to perform nuclear-code work essential to building, expanding, and modernizing the nation's nuclear energy infrastructure.

"After more than 40 years as a trusted partner to the power industry, Day & Zimmermann continues to lead with sustained and strategic investments in the nuclear sector," said Ross McConnell, D&Z Chief Nuclear Officer. "By earning the NA and NPT certificates, D&Z reaffirms its leadership in delivering safe, reliable, and innovative nuclear solutions to position D&Z to support the rapid build-out of advanced reactors and grid-scale clean energy projects now moving toward commercialization."

Awarded after a rigorous independent survey of a company's QA program and its actual implementation, the NA and NPT Certificates of Authorization, encompassing both ASME Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code (BPVC) Section III, Division 1 and Division 5, broaden D&Z's capabilities to support the full spectrum of nuclear technologies — from traditional Light Water Reactors (LWRs) to next-generation systems such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), high-temperature gas-cooled reactors (HTGRs), and sodium-cooled fast reactors (SFRs). This dual capability strengthens D&Z's role as a valued collaborator to the nuclear industry for both traditional and advanced reactor projects.

"Day & Zimmermann is not just supporting and maintaining critical nuclear infrastructure – we're building it," said Karin Stoner, D&Z Senior Vice President, Project Delivery. "With our NA and NPT certifications, D&Z stands ready to deliver complex nuclear construction and advanced reactor projects with the uncompromising precision, operational discipline, and process-driven approach to quality, safety, and project execution that's been our legacy for decades."

D&Z's newly acquired NA and NPT nuclear certificates add to its existing ASME certifications that serve conventional power and industrial customers. The additional credentials include the "S" COA, which authorizes the design, manufacturing, fabrication, and assembly of power boilers and boiler components, and the "U" COA, which authorizes the design, fabrication, manufacturing, inspection, and testing of pressure vessels in accordance with the ASME BPVC. D&Z also holds the National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors' "R" Certificate of Authorization for the repair and/or alteration of boilers, pressure vessels, and other pressure-retaining items.

D&Z's Maintenance and Construction division helps customers in the power and industrial sectors focus on doing their best work better by delivering safe, first-time quality, maintenance, construction, engineering, and technical services. In addition to our long-standing, proven Maintenance & Modification (M&M) capabilities, we offer a suite of multidiscipline engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services to support large-scale, design-build projects. As a leading craft employer D&Z proudly provides long, meaningful careers to skilled craft professionals who build our future.

